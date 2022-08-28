The Pakistan cricket team would be sporting black arm bands in their opening match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 against India to show solidarity and support for the flood affected in the country. "Pakistan cricket team will wear black arm bands in their first match of ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022 against India today to express their solidarity and support for the flood affectees across the country," read an official statement.

Asia Cup 2022 had gotten underway on Saturday with the Group B match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and it was the latter that emerged triumphant by eight wickets.

The Pakistan government had declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding that it said had affected more than four million people. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) said Friday that more than 900 people had been killed this year -- including 34 in the last 24 hours -- as a result of the monsoon rains that began in June.

Like thousands of others in rural Pakistan, Brohi was seeking shelter beside the national highway, as the elevated roads are among the few dry places in the endless landscapes of water.

The disaster agency said over 4.2 million people were "affected" by the flooding, with nearly 220,000 homes destroyed and half a million more badly damaged.

With AFP inputs