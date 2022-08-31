Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just three wickets away from becoming India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. As India take on Hong Kong in an Asia Cup Group A match later on Wednesday, Bhuvneshwar could overtake teammate Yuzvendra Chahal to become the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game. So far, Bhuvneshwar has 77 wickets in 74 matches, while Chahal has 79 in 63 T20I outings. The 32-year-old returned figures of four for 26 in India's opening game of the Asia Cup against Pakistan.

Chahal, on the other hand, went wicket less and also conceded 32 runs from his quota of four overs.

In the match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win. Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147. It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

India will qualify for the Super 4 stage of the tournament, if they beat Hong Kong

(With PTI inputs)