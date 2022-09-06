The India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Asia Cup on Sunday went down to the wire with the Babar Azam-led side emerging as the winner of the nail-biting contest. Chasing 182 runs against India, Pakistan reached home on the penultimate ball of their innings with five wickets in hand. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels that the catch of Asif Ali that was dropped by Arshdeep Singh and the wide deliveries bowled by the Indian bowlers cost India the match against Pakistan.

Ravi Bishnoi had almost got the wicket of Asif Ali in the 18th over of the tense chase as the latter top-edged the ball to Arshdeep at short thirdman. However, the Indian southpaw dropped the sitter and that helped Asif survive and kill the match with his 16-run cameo in 8 balls.

On the other hand, the Indian bowlers collectively conceded a total of 8 extra runs, out of which 6 were wides.

"I think the reasons for India's loss to Pakistan were the catch dropped by Arshdeep Singh and the wide deliveries bowled by Indian bowlers. India bowled too many wides," said Sehwag on Cricbuzz after the match.

"As a captain I would want my bowler to get hit for runs but not concede extra runs or extra balls," said the former India opener.

Promoted

Chasing the 182-run target against India in the Super 4 clash, Pakistan were always in the hunt. Mohammad Rizwan played the role of an anchor with a 71-run knock that came off 51 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz played a crucial cameo of 42 runs off 20 balls. The duo together stitched 73 runs for the third wicket to keep Pakistan on top.

"Credit goes to Pakistan. They batted well throughout the match," said Sehwag.