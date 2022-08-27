Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Sri Lanka
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka start as favourites but Afghanistan can pose a big threat to them
Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. It is worth noting that Sri Lanka's ace pacer Dushmantha Chameera will miss the event as he has been ruled out of the continental event due to injury. Along with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are in Group B, which has Bangladesh as the third team. Given the tough competition in the group, both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will try best to start their Asia Cup campaign on a winning note. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka XI: Gunathilaka, Nissanka, K Mendis, Asalanka, Rajapaksa, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Karunaratne, Theekshana, Madushanka, Pathirana
Afghanistan XI: Zazai, Gurbaz, Zadran, Janat, Zadran, Nabi, Rashid, Omarzai, Naveen, Ur Rahman
Here are the Live Score Updates of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:
- 19:02 (IST)Asia Cup Live: AFG WIN TOSSAfghanistan wins the toss and captain Mohammad Nabi has elected to bowl first.Stay tuned for live action
- 18:46 (IST)SL vs AFG 1st Match: No Chameera For Sri LankaIt is worth noting that Sri Lanka's ace pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the continental event due to injury.
- 18:44 (IST)Which team is in which group?Group A comprises of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong, while Group B has Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
- 18:42 (IST)2022 Asia Cup formatThe tournament this year will be a T20 affair as it will be followed by T20 World Cup. The tournament features six teams divided into two groups. The teams play each other once in their respective groups before the top two teams from both groups advance to the Super 4s. After a round-robin stage in Super 4s, the top two teams will play the final.
- 18:32 (IST)Helo guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the space. Sri Lanka play against Afghanistan in the opening match of Asia Cup 2022 today. You will get the live score and other updates from the match here. Stay connected!