Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. It is worth noting that Sri Lanka's ace pacer Dushmantha Chameera will miss the event as he has been ruled out of the continental event due to injury. Along with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are in Group B, which has Bangladesh as the third team. Given the tough competition in the group, both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will try best to start their Asia Cup campaign on a winning note. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka XI: Gunathilaka, Nissanka, K Mendis, Asalanka, Rajapaksa, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Karunaratne, Theekshana, Madushanka, Pathirana

Afghanistan XI: Zazai, Gurbaz, Zadran, Janat, Zadran, Nabi, Rashid, Omarzai, Naveen, Ur Rahman

Here are the Live Score Updates of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: