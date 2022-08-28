The wait is almost over as India and Pakistan will clash against one another in Group A of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam would look for their teams to get off to a winning start in the tournament. Ahead of the match, the entire focus is on Virat Kohli, who has not scored a ton in international cricket for more than 1,000 days. Having been rested for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, it would be interesting to see how the right-handed batter performs. Pakistan are without Shaheen Shah Afridi while India are without Jasprit Bumrah.

When will India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Group A match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Group A match will be played on Sunday, August 28.

Where will India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Group A match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Group A match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Group A match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Group A match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Group A match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Group A match be available for streaming?

Promoted

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, Group A match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)