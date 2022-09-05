Following India's five-wicket loss to Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, parents of pacer Arshdeep Singh offered words of support and encouragement to their son and the entire India team. They added that the family is taking all the comments on internet in a "positive way" The 23-year-old Indian pacer dropped an important catch in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings against India in the Super 4 clash while the former were chasing a target of 182. Singh dropped Asif Ali. Arshdeep Singh was given the final over to defend seven runs, but was unsuccessful.

Arshdeep became the target of vicious online trolling after he dropped the crucial catch.

Arshdeep's father Darshan Singh said that the family was watching the match. "Everyone wants their team to win. When it does not happen, fans take out their anger on players through their words. We are taking this all in a positive manner. The match was pretty nice," said Darshan to ANI.

Darshan said that he has talked to Arshdeep and he is currently unaffected by the comments on the internet and is instead looking towards the next game against Sri Lanka, focusing on the positives and negatives of the previous game.

Pacer's mother Daljeet Kaur also said that though the match against Pakistan was lost, it is normal for mistakes to happen.

"People's work is to talk. If they criticise a player, they do so because they love him and want him to do good. We are taking it (comments on the internet) positively. We were praying that Arshdeep would stop those two runs. Dropped catches are a part of the game. But he made up for it in the next over," he added.

Arshdeep's parents hopes that India and Pakistan meet for the third time in the final.