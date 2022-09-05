The Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, will be remembered over the years for being a thrilling encounter. From Virat Kohli's massive knock of 60 runs off 44 balls to Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan's 71-run knock, which eventually helped his side to claim a five-wicket win on Dubai's ground. There were some key moments in the game, but India were not able to win those small contests within a contest and in the end, the Babar Azam-led side had the last laugh. One such moment was when India pacer Arshdeep Singh dropped a relatively easy catch of Asif Ali in the 18th over, and this led to a massive momentum shift.

In the 18th over which was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, Pakistan needed 34 runs with Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali on the crease. On the third delivery, Asif played a sweep shot and ball went into the air and was looking like an easy take for Arshdeep. But fate had other plans in store, as the ball went through his hands, and Asif Ali survived.

Seeing this, India skipper Rohit Sharma could not control his emotions and he was left fuming. Rohit's angry reaction has now gone viral on the social media, which led to a mixed reaction from the public.

Earlier, Arshdeep was backed former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who stated that no one drops catches purposely and the young seamer should not be criticized.

"Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD," Harbhajan tweeted.

Talking about the match between India and Pakistan, the former was sent into bat and the side posted 181/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with a knock of 60 off 44 balls.

Chasing 182, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan as he played a knock of 71 of 51 balls. However, the impact innings came from Mohammad Nawaz who went out to bat at No.4 and the left-hander went on to score 42 runs off 20 balls.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh scalped one wicket each.