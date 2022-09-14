Young India pacer Arshdeep Singh became one of the major highlights of Asia Cup 2022, for both right and wrong reasons. The Punjab bowler, who made his international debut in the T20I against England this year, has played 11 matches and scalped 14 wickets so far. During the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan, Arshdeep dropped a relatively easy catch of Asif Ali, following which he had to face a lot flak on social media. After India lost to Pakistan, where Arshdeep failed to defend seven runs of the last over, he had a chat with his coach Jaswant Rai, expressing disappointment on his performance.

“Like any player, Arshdeep was a bit tense but then we told him that he has done all the hard work and does not have to worry. After he dropped the catch against Pakistan and almost defended seven runs in the last over, I had a talk with him and he told me that he could not sleep that night," Rai told The Indian Express.

"He shared that he does not care about trolls but his thoughts were only about not his attempted yorker turning into a full toss. The T20 World Cup is the biggest stage for any cricketer and Arshdeep's attitude of rectifying his mistakes will only help him and India,” he added.

Arshdeep took two wickets in the opening game against Pakistan and later scalped three more wickets in the next four games in the Asia Cup.

The pacer has also been named in India's T20 World Cup squad, which will be flying to Australia in October, this year.