MS Dhoni Reveals Why He Gave Up The Team India Captaincy For Virat Kohli

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Team India's most successful captain, sent shock waves across the cricketing world when he relinquished the limited-overs captaincy ahead of the One-day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) against England in January 2017. MS Dhoni has revealed that the decision to make way for his successor Virat Kohli was not impulsive but a well-thought-out one. "I resigned from captaincy because I wanted the new captain to get enough time for preparing a team before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019," the wicketkeeper-batsman said was quoted as saying in sections of the media.

"Selecting a strong team without giving the new captain appropriate time isn't possible. I believe that I left the captaincy at the right time," Dhoni said in Ranchi recently.

Dhoni had given up the Test captaincy in December 2014, when he retired from the format after the Melbourne Test. However, he stayed on as ODI and T20I captain after having taken on those roles in 2007.

Dhoni led India to victory in the 2007 World T20 in South Africa, the 2011 World Cup in India, and the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

Dhoni captained India in 199 ODIs, of which he won 110 and lost 74. He was captain in 72 T20Is, of which India won 41 and lost 28. He was also India's most successful Test captain, with 27 wins, 18 defeats and 15 draws.

Dhoni is also the only captain to have led India to ODI and T20I series wins in Australia, and an ODI series win in New Zealand.

He made 6633 ODI runs as captain at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 86. As a captain in T20Is, Dhoni scored 1112 runs at a strike rate of 122.60. In Test cricket, he made 3454 runs at an average of 40.63.

Dhoni, who is still available for selection as a wicketkeeper-batsman, will be in action in the Asia Cup 2018.