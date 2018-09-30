 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: Jasprit Bumrah Has Perfect Response For Trolls After Asia Cup 2018 Triumph

Updated: 30 September 2018 11:52 IST

Jasprit Bumrah finished as the second highest wicket-taker in the 2018 Asia Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled well for India in the recently-concluded Asia Cup © Twitter

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave a befitting reply to his trolls after lifting the 2018 Asia Cup after a nervy 3-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dubai. Jasprit Bumrah posted a sarcastic message for his naysayers with a picture of the Asia Cup trophy on his official Twitter account. "Some people love to use their creativity on the signboards. Hope this one fits there as well!! #Champions #AsiaCup2018 #lionalwaysroars", he captioned on his social media account.

The post appeared to be a veiled attack in response to a post tweeted by Jaipur Police, who had used his infamous no-ball image on a signboard for a road safety message in 2017. Taking a dig at his no-ball, the advertisement showed him overstepping along with the caption, 'Don't cross the line. You know it can be costly.' Bumrah was evidently left unimpressed with the unwarranted jibe and hence tweeted the same.

 

The Jaipur Traffic Police did apologise for the tweet but the damage was already done.

Bumrah's front foot no-ball had given Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman an early life in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which proved costly. Zaman went onto to score a brilliant 114 helping Pakistan post 338/4 wickets after 50 overs. In reply, India were bundled out by Pakistan for 158 runs, winning the final by 180 runs.

However, Bumrah made amends in the next major tournament which was the recently-concluded Asia Cup. He finished with 8 wickets (4 matches) becoming the second highest wicket-taker.

Topics : India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh, Final Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah was a vital cog in the Indian cricket team's wheel
  • He was India's go-to bowler in the death overs
  • He finished the Asia Cup with 8 wickets
