The second Ashes Test between England and Australia grabbed a lot of limelight because of the infamous dismissal of Jonny Bairstow by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The match ended in the favour of the visitors, who then took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. As both the teams are now gearing up for the third Ashes Test, which will begin on Thursday, Australia skipper Pat Cummins expressed his view on Bairstow's wicket and stated that he would not shy away from doing such a thing again if he gets an opportunity.

During the media interaction on the eve of the third Test, Cummins was asked, "Obviously things happen in the heat of the moment and you have had time to reflect, would you do the same thing again, if presented with the opportunity here?"

Cummins replied, "Yeah."

Cummins's men have arrived at Headingley in Leeds for a third Test starting on Thursday 2-0 up in the five-match series after wins at Edgbaston and Lord's. Australia are now just one victory away from a first Ashes triumph in England in 22 years.

Cummins said that England counterpart Ben Stokes's match-winning 2019 hundred at Headingley will be a thing of the past during this week's Ashes clash in Leeds.

"I remember at the time thinking, if I hang it outside off there might be a chance to nick it. I've seen it about 1,000 times in the last four years. It was a fantastic Test match and the first two in this series have been fantastic," Cummins told reporters.

But having starred with the bat earlier this month in Australia's dramatic two-wicket win at Edgbaston -- where England enjoyed a thrilling two-run Ashes win 18 years ago -- Cummins said: "I'm sure that (Headingley) memory will be brought up quite a bit, just like 2005 was brought up at Edgbaston, but we've well and truly moved past that."

Cummins did not reveal his final XI on Wednesday but did confirm Todd Murphy would replace Nathan Lyon after the off-spinner suffered a series-ending calf injury while fielding at Lord's.

(With AFP Inputs)