The 'spirit of cricket' debate has triggered among fans and experts on social media ever since England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in a controversial manner. An unaware Bairstow wandered outside his crease, only for Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey to dislodge the bails and get him out run-out. As fans discuss whether Australia were right to dismiss Bairstow in the fashion, fans recall how MS Dhoni withdrew a similar run-out appeal during an India vs England Test in 2011, allowing the already-dismissed Ian Bell to return to the crease.

It was the second innings of the second Test between India and England at Nottingham when Eoin Morgan hit an Ishant Sharma delivery towards the leg-side. Praveen Kumar stopped the ball from crossing the boundary just in time but England players, and even some Indians felt that the ball had touched the rope.

Praveen gently picked up the ball and returned it to the wicket-keeper Dhoni who passed the ball to a fielder who then dislodged the bails as the batters were standing outside the crease.

On the incident, commentator Michael Holding said on-air, "The ball isn't dead, I am not too sure what's happening here. What took place? Now, this is very interesting. Both batsmen were out of the ground, the ball came back, they took the bails off...if it's not four, this could be interesting."

Shane Warne said on-air: "I don't think the ball was dead, was it? I think the batsmen just assumed it was four, but I'm not sure that the ball hit the rope. The batsmen just walked off and didn't get in the crease, so the ball was still alive...and Indian players had taken the bails off and appealed. So if this is not four, it could be out."

Jonny Bairstow Runout reminds me of "When MS Dhoni called back Ian Bell after Run out even though he was out"



(Full Story in Thread) pic.twitter.com/TQuHne7HD4 — ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 2, 2023

After the umpires checked if it was a boundary or not, Bell was given run-out, much to the surprise of the England camp.

Right after the dismissal, Indian players walked off for Tea and were booed by the England supporters. As the final session of the day resumed, however, Bell returned to the pitch with Morgan, with India skipper Dhoni deciding to withdraw his appeal, recalling the England batter.

India eventually lost the Test by 319 runs.