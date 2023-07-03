England batter Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test hogged all the limelight as Australia players were booed by spectators at Lord's. Bairstow was given out as Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after the batter walked out of his crease after ducking a Cameron Green bouncer. Australian players, who were making their way to the dressing room after Lunch was called, were confronted by MCC members in the famous Pavilion Long Room at Lord's.

Twitter was divided over the same incident as some thought that Bairstow was just going to have a chat with Ben Stokes, who was at the non-striker's end, while others suggested that the batter lacked game awareness.

Having said that, an old video has gone viral on social media where England head coach Brendon McCullum was involved in a rather similar incident.

During a Test between New Zealand and Zimbabwe in 2005, McCullum had dismissed Chris Mpofu in a similar fashion. Mpofu had left his crease in a hurry to congratulate his teammate Blessing Mahwire completed his fifty with a single.

#JohnyBairstow runout today in #Ashes23 2nd Test leaving crease without inform the umpires & players.@Bazmccullum coach also did the same vs Zimbabwe in 2005. Blessing Mahwire, Complete his 50 but Chris Mpofu in hurry to congratulate him & leave the Crease.pic.twitter.com/IHfv7vaqSc — Zohaib (Cricket King) (@Zohaib1981) July 2, 2023

Speaking of the incident at Lord's, Bairstow seemingly believed the ball was dead at the end of the over but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs for review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who had no option but to confirm Bairstow's stumping dismissal.

Bairstow was livid and the usually sedate Lord's crowd responded by chanting "Same old Aussies always cheating" while booing rang around the famous old arena for several minutes.

England's Stuart Broad, the batsman who came in after Bairstow's exit, immediately let his frustrations show as the stump microphone caught him telling Carey: "That's all you'll ever be remembered for that."