Australia put themselves in a strong position in the 5th and final Test of the Ashes series against England, having not lost a single wicket despite putting 135 runs on the board on Day 4. Needing 249 more runs to win, with all 10 wickets intact, Australia do have a big opportunity to make history by winning the Test. But, England supporters are doing all they can to unnerve Australian batters. A video has emerged from Day 3 of the match where a spectator seemed to have taunted Usman Khawaja, prompting him and Marnus Labuschagne to confront the fan.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the English fan seemed to have said: "boring". Unhappy with the comment, Khawaja confronted the fan and was also joined by Labuschagne.

Khawaja was asked the man, "What did you say, mate?". Then, the Australian batter asked him to "calm down", while Labuschagne then seemed to have said, "you're just about to go at everyone else."

Not quite the MCC Long Room at Lords. But @marnus3cricket and @Uz_Khawaja clearly not happy with this Englishman at the end of a frustrating day 3 for the Aussies! #boring #Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/i0m5wM8bUY — Pat McCormick (@pat_mccormickk) July 30, 2023

The fan even apologised later on but Labuschagne was miffed. Khawaja then pushed his compatriot out of the confrontation. Here's the video:

As for the match, rain washed out the entire final session on the 4th day of the 5th Test at the Oval in London, pushing the decider into the final day.

Khawaja and Warner reached their respective half-centuries as Australia looked absolutely solid at the end of a rain-interrupted second session during day four of the match, inching towards a 150-run opening partnership.

At the end of the session, Australia was at 135/0, with Khawaja (69*) and Warner (58*) unbeaten.

Mitchell Starc (4/100) and Murphy (4/110) were the top bowlers for the Aussies. Skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood got one wicket each.

