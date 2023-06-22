England all-rounder Moeen Ali became the talk of the town after he was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for breaching the Code of Conduct during the ongoing first Ashes Test against Australia. The incident took place on Day 2 of the match, when Moeen was seen applying a drying agent on his bowling hand during Australia's first innings. According to ICC, the all-rounder has breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. He was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and was given one demerit point.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg expressed disappointment over ICC's treatment of Moeen and called this decision "unfair".

25% fine for this is a bit of 'overspin' on the issue when you know Moeen was not using it for any other purpose than to prevent his blister getting worse!



He could of left the ground repeatedly disguising the spray but did it openly.



"25 per cent fine for this is a bit of 'overspin' on the issue when you know Moeen was not using it for any other purpose than to prevent his blister getting worse! He could have left the ground repeatedly disguising the spray but did it openly. Fair play given the finger! #Ashes2023," tweeted Hogg.

Ali admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

In reaching his decision to sanction the player, the Match Referee was satisfied that Ali had used the spray only to dry his hands.

The spray was not used as an artificial substance on the ball and consequently it had not changed the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions - Unfair Play - The Match Ball - Changing its Condition," the statement added.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge.

(With PTI Inputs)