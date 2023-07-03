Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out has sparked a debate on social media, questioning the "spirit of the game." The incident took place during the 52nd over of Day 5 of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's. The English player wandered out of his ground after ducking a bouncer by Cameron Green and Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey made a perfect use of his awareness and threw the ball onto the stumps. Many fans and former cricketers blasted the Pat Cummins-led and especially Alex Carey for playing an unfair game.

Amid all the criticism, Australia captain Pat Cummins backed Carey for his decision and went on to compare Bairstow's dismissal to Mitchell Starc's controversial catch of Ben Duckett on Day 4, where the English batter was declared not out.

On Day 4, Ben Duckett got an edge and Starc took a diving catch at fine third man region. However, replays revealed that Starc had touched the ground with the ball while balancing his body after grabbing the ball in hand. The third umpire felt that the catch wasn't clean and he thus ruled it not out.

"I think Carey saw it a few balls previous, there was no pause, he catches it and throws it straight at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play. That's the rule, some people might disagree but just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there and that is the way I saw it," Cummins said during the post-match presentation.

Despite powerful batting performances from Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, England failed to clinch a victory and ended up on the losing side by 43 runs. Cummins lavished praises on Stokes for his blistering knock of 155.

"Another wonderful game, right down to the wire. Few heart-stopping moments, the crowd seemed to enjoy it. Been a good day. A world class player like him, you start thinking the boundaries are too small. There wasn't much in the surface as well. We tried to stay patient, have the field out and stuck with it. Happy to go 2-0 up," said Cummins.

Stokes made a remarkable 155 before he was dismissed with England 70 runs shy of a steep target of 371.

England were eventually dismissed for 327 as holders Australia, bidding for a first away Ashes series win in 22 years, went 2-0 up in the five-match campaign.

(With AFP Inputs)