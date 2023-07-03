The bizarre dismissal of Jonny Bairstow by wicketkeeper Alex Carey during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia has grabbed a lot of attention. From former cricketers to fans, everyone came forward and expressed their opinions regarding the same. The incident took place during the 52nd over on Day 5, when Bairstow wandered out of the crease after ducking on Cameron Green's bouncer, thinking the ball was dead. Carey took advantage of the situation and threw the ball onto the stumps.

The English media did not take Bairstow's dismissal lightly and did not mince their words while showing their displeasure over the Australian team. Many well-known publications of UK, circulated the headlines like, "Spirit of cricket reduced to Ashes", "Same old Aussies", Ashes battle turn toxic," etc in the newspapers.

English newspaper on Jonny Bairstow's run out. pic.twitter.com/CrK3uIbFHG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2023

Bairstow's dismissal garnered mixed reactions as one side backed the visitors for their awareness in the game while the other side supported the English wicketkeeper and called the run-out unfair.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins came in support of Alex Carey for his decision and went on to compare Bairstow's dismissal to Mitchell Starc's controversial catch of Ben Duckett on Day 4, where the English batter was declared not out.

"I think Carey saw it a few balls previous, there was no pause, he catches it and throws it straight at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play. That's the rule, some people might disagree but just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there and that is the way I saw it," Cummins said during the post-match presentation.

Australia won a rancorous second Ashes Test at Lord's by 43 runs despite a stunning century from England captain Ben Stokes that went into overdrive following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow.

Stokes made a remarkable 155 before he was dismissed with England 70 runs shy of a steep target of 371. Apart from Stokes, Ben Duckett also played a brilliant knock of 83 runs.

England were eventually dismissed for 327 as holders Australia, bidding for a first away Ashes series win in 22 years, went 2-0 up in the five-match campaign.

