The second Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground ended up being a drama-filled contest, especially because of Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out. As the Australian team returned to the dressing room after the incident, more drama unfolded in the Lord's Long Room where certain members confronted the touring players over the incidents that took place on the field. Usman Khawaja was one of the players who decided to pause and answer some of the allegations that were being levied on his team.

While the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has already apologised for the incident, Khawaja decided to break his silence on the incident and reveal what exactly transpired in the Long Room.

Wonder what was said to Usman Khawaja here #Ashes pic.twitter.com/50Ik5fAZeO — Matt Forrest (@mattforrest29) July 2, 2023

"It was really disappointing. Lord's is one of my favourite places to come. There's always respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn't today. It was very disappointing," Khawaja told Channel Nine.

"If anyone asked me where the best place is to play I always say Lord's. The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members' mouths is really disappointing and I wasn't just going stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them. A few of them throwing out some pretty big allegations and I just called them up on it and they kept going, and I was like, well, this is your membership here. So I'm just pointing them out. But it's pretty disrespectful, to be honest. I just expect a lot better from the members," he added.

Both Cricket Australia and MCC released statements after what happened in the Long Room. Three members have reportedly already been suspended, pending investigation.