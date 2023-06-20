With England hoping to reclaim the Ashes from Australia, the support has been excellent from the fans for the home side in the ongoing first Test at Edgbaston. Fans have gathered in huge numbers to support the Ben Stokes-led side, who last won the Ashes back in 2015. Speaking of the crowd, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was in attendance at Edgbaston on Day 4. He is currently in England to represent Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast.

During the 33rd over of England's second innings, the camera spotted Shaheen sitting in the stands and enjoying what remains to be an exciting day of Test cricket. Shaheen's photo has gone viral on social media.

Shaheenn Shah Afridi at Edgbaston, watching the 1st #ashes test day 4 pic.twitter.com/L1rNZBCJK8 — Team Shaheen Afridi (@TeamShaheenShah) June 19, 2023

Earlier this week, Shaheen was named in Pakistan's squad for the Test series in Sri Lanka next month. He has not played any Test cricket since July last year due to a knee injury.

Shaheen, who suffered a knee injury in his last Test appearance also in Sri Lanka in July, last played for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final against England in October.

On Day 4, England lost three wickets in the morning session and were reduced to 155/5 at lunch. Joe Root and Harry Brook both hit 46 before losing their wickets to Nathan Lyon.

Earlier in the day, Australia captain Pat Cummins had struck a timely blow to keep England on the back foot.

Cummins castled England vice-captain Ollie Pope, before Root and Brook steadied England's ship.