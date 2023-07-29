Day 2 of the ongoing second Ashes ended in the favour of England as the hosts bundled out Australia for 295, giving them a lead by 12 runs. It was a dominant show from the entire bowling unit of England as Chris Woakes took three wickets while the likes of Stuart Broad, Joe Root, and Mark Wood took two wickets each. However, the day also turned out to be controversial after Australia batter Steve Smith and England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow got involved in a bizarre run-out.

In the 78th over on Day 2, Smith played a shot on Chris Woakes' delivery and ran for a double. While coming back for the second one, substitute fielder George Ealham grabbed the ball and threw it towards wicketkeeper Bairstow, who did not waste any time and dislodged the bails. Smith made a dive into the crease and the decision was sent to the third umpire. After checking the different angles, it was shown that Bairstow had hit the stumps when Smith was out of crease.

Seeing the angle, the England team started to celebrate while Smith made his way back to the dugout. However, he stopped to see the decision on the big-screen, which turned out to be not-out. All the fans and commentators were left shocked on seeing such a decision.

Talking about the match, Smith's 71 helped Australia recover from a batting collapse as the tourists frustrated England by establishing a first-innings lead in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Friday.

Australia were eventually bowled out with what became the last ball of the second day for 295, 12 runs ahead of England's 283. It looked as if England would enjoy a sizeable advantage as veteran seamer Stuart Broad sparked a slump that saw Australia decline from 115-2 to 185-7.

