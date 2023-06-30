Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is one of the most interesting characters in world cricket. Recently dethroned as the no.1 Test batter in the world, Labuschagne is a player with a few peculiarities and rarely takes the field without having a chewing gum in his mouth. As far as his batting is concerned, the 29-year-old is a traditional Test batter who not only puts runs on the table but also entertains the cross, no matter which part of the world he is playing in. The South Africa-born batter did exactly that on Day 1 of the ongoing second Ashes Test against England at Lord's.

The incident happened ahead of the 45th over when Labuschagne was batting alongside Steve Smith. The cameras spotted him dropping a chewing gum from his mouth while adjusting his gloves.

Much to the surprise of many, the Queenslander picked it up and tossed it back into his mouth. The incident has now gone viral on social media.

Gum incident pic.twitter.com/XKgEkBzr6t — stu media acct (@stuwhymedia) June 29, 2023

Smith slammed his 32nd century before Australia were bundled out for 410 on Day 2.

In reply, England were well placed at 188-1 in reply to Australia's first innings 416, with the visitors' spin bowler, Nathan Lyon, off the field with a calf injury.

However, the hosts slumped to 222/4 as Australia bowled bouncers with as many as four men deep on the legside -- a tactic that could scarcely have been more obvious had it been signalled in neon lights.

England were 278/4 at stumps following an unbroken stand of 56 between Harry Brook (45 not out) and captain Ben Stokes (17 not out).

(With AFP Inputs)