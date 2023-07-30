One of the finest England pacers ever, Stuart Broad made the big revelation as he announced his intention to retire after the conclusion of the 5th Ashes Test against Australia. When Broad, who has been one of England's biggest servants in the longest format of the game, revealed the big news to his partner-in-crime James Anderson, the latter couldn't beleive his years. In fact, as revealed by Broad, Anderson thought Broad was joking as he revealed his intention of calling time on his career after the series.

"He just said 'are you joking?'," Broad was quoted as saying to BBC Test Match Special while speaking on Anderson's reaction. "We then had a hug. It is always hard."

Broad and Anderson are two icons of England cricket who have donned the whites together for a long time. As Anderson remains an active player, Broad decided that it was time for him to move on.

"When I spoke to Jimmy, I got a bit emotional. But ultimately, we have a game to win here. We can do the reminiscing afterward if we get the job done," he stated.

Considered one of the greatest seamers to have represented England, especially in Test cricket, Broad has over 800 international wickets across formats.

Advertisement

Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 Test matches he has played. He has also scored 3656 runs at an average of 18 with 1 century and 13 fifties in Test cricket.

In ODIs, Broad has featured in 121 games taking 178 scalps. His best bowling effort in the 50-over format to date is 5/23 while in T20Is, he has 65 wickets in 56 matches, with his best being 4/24.

Meanwhile, in T20I format, he has played 56 matches and taken 65 wickets with an average of 22.93.

With ANI inputs