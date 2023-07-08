Former England captain Michael Vaughan has pointed out a flaw in England's batting. Backing his opinion with stats, the former England international highlighted that the England batters are falling to pul shot during the ongoing Ashes series against Australia. The Pat Cummins-led side leads the five-match Test series 2-0 after winning the first two games by two wickets and 43 runs, respectively. While England have given a good fight to the visitors so far in the series, they have failed to win any game.

"13 out of the last 24 wickets the Aussie seamers have taken have fallen to Englands pull shots .. I will give them a clue .. it's not working .. #Ashes," wrote Vaughan on Twitter.

England captain Ben Stokes's latest dashing counter-attack kept his side's Ashes hopes alive in the third Test against Australia at Headingley on Friday.

Trailing 2-0 in the best-of-five series, England were in danger of conceding a large first-innings lead when they slumped to 142-7 at lunch in reply to Australia's 263.

But all-rounder Stokes's brilliant 80 took them to 237 all out, a deficit of just 26 runs, despite Australia captain Pat Cummins's fine return of 6-91.

Stokes also hit a blistering 155 at the second Test at Lord's last week despite England falling to a 43-run defeat.

Australia took a first-innings lead of 26 runs after bowling out England for 237 on Friday. Stokes fought a lone battle for the Three Lions. Pat Cummins registered a six-wicket haul.

On Day 1, Mitchell Marsh's run-a-ball 118 was the cornerstone of Australia's 263 all out. England fast bowler Mark Wood took 5 for 34 after Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl.

(With AFP Inputs)