Former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir had an explosive take on Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Sunday. Bairstow's dismissal split users on social media and even ex-cricketers weighed in on the topic as it turned into a discussion for the "spirit of cricket". Gambhir is well-known for his blunt comments and he once again took aim at the Australian cricket team with his social media post. "Hey sledgers….does spirit of the game logic apply to u or is it just for Indians?," he posted on Twitter.

Australia won a rancorous second Ashes Test at Lord's by 43 runs despite a stunning century from England captain Ben Stokes that went into overdrive following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow.

Stokes made a remarkable 155 before he was dismissed with England 70 runs shy of a steep target of 371.

England were eventually dismissed for 327 as holders Australia, bidding for a first away Ashes series win in 22 years, went 2-0 up in the five-match campaign.

But it was the dismissal of Bairstow shortly before lunch on the last day that riled the England team and the crowd alike.

Bairstow, the last of England's specialist batsmen, fell in bizarre fashion for 10 when he wandered out of his ground after ducking a Cameron Green bouncer and quick-thinking wicketkeeper Alex Carey under-armed the ball onto the stumps.

Bairstow thought he had secured his ground by tapping his bat behind the crease.

Australia captain Pat Cummins could have withdrawn the appeal, but third umpire Marais Erasmus ruled Bairstow had been stumped, with England now 193-6.

A usually sedate Lord's crowd reacted in fury with a chant of "Same old Aussies, always cheating" in a reference to Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Incoming batsman Stuart Broad told Carey "you'll be forever remembered for that".

But a spokesman for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) the owners of Lord's and the guardians of cricket' Laws, told AFP that Bairstow had been given out correctly.

An Australia team spokesman later alleged players had been "verbally abused" and "physically contacted" by irate MCC members in the Lord's Pavilion during the lunch break.

(With AFP inputs)