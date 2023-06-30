Since Brendon McCullum took over as England coach, the team has played an attractive and aggressive brand of cricket - popularly known as 'Bazball'. Sometimes that approach even has backfired, like in the first Test. England batted aggressively but also gifted wickets to the Aussies as they ultimately lost by two wickets. However, former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie has said that the Bazball concept might be going through an evolution.

"I don't think they are going to change their philosophy. I actually saw glimpses of Plan B in the first Test. Just have a look at Ben Stokes' innings in the second innings. He got 30 odd runs (43 runs actually) but he was pensive for a while, particularly against Nathan Lyon," Jason Gillespie said in a select media interaction organised by Ashes' official broadcasters Sony Sports.

"I would argue there was a Plan B there, he didn't just come out and try and hit sixes off every ball. He defended well but rotated the strike too. That's where the evolution of Bazball could come in. If a bowler is coming in and bowling a really good spell, you just can't keep throwing your bat at it and try finding fours and sixes off every ball. If you do it, you will get out."

In the second Ashes Test, after Australia put up a 416-run total, England were pegged back by regular wickets.