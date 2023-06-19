England saw the back of Usman Khawaja with an unconventional field set-up on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Khawaja's painstaking century had effectively turned the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston into a one-innings shoot-out on Sunday before Ollie Robinson cleaned him up with a yorker delivery to bring England back in the game. As many as six fielders were brought really close to the southpaw, hardly leaving any gap for him to score in front of the wicket.

Khawaja jumped out of his crease and yorked himself in the process. He missed the ball and it hit the stumps.

Watch the dismissal here:

Only in Test Cricket



An unconventional field setup from forced Usman Khawaja to come down the track and ended up getting bowled #SonySportsNetwork #TheAshes #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/jb0XKnBJCv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 18, 2023

Khawaja's 141 was the cornerstone of Australia's 386 all out, with the Ashes-holders, bidding for a first series win away to England in 22 years, dismissed on the stroke of lunch on the third day.

That left Australia just seven runs behind England's first-innings 393-8 declared -- a total built on Joe Root's unbeaten 118 and Jonny Bairstow's run-a-ball 78.

Australia resumed on 311 for 5, 82 runs behind, with Khawaja 126 not out, having ended his decade-long wait for an Ashes hundred in England, alongside Alex Carey on 52 after the tourists recovered from 67-3.

Both batsmen should have been dismissed Saturday, with Khawaja bowled off a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112 and Carey dropped by opposing wicketkeeper Bairstow on 26.

