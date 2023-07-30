ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Live: England could only add six runs from their overnight score of 389/9 as they were bowled out for 395 in their second innings at The Oval. Stuart Broad remained unbeaten on eight on his final Test appearance. Australia will look to chase 384 with more nearly two days of play left. Earlier, Joe Root (91) and Jonny Bairstow (78) were both in superb touch during a fifth-wicket stand of 110 as they put Australia's bowlers to the sword. After stumps on Saturday, Stuart Broad made a shock announcement that he is retiring from cricket after the end of the Ashes. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live cricket score and updates from the Day 4 of the 5th Ashes Test from Kennington Oval in London: