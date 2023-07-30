Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test Day 4 Live Score: Spotlight On Warner-Khawaja As Australia Chase 384
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Live: England could only add six runs from their overnight score of 389/9 as they were bowled out for 395 in their second innings at The Oval.
5th Ashes Test, Live: Stuart Broad remains unbeaten on 8 in his final Test innings.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test, Live: England could only add six runs from their overnight score of 389/9 as they were bowled out for 395 in their second innings at The Oval. Stuart Broad remained unbeaten on eight on his final Test appearance. Australia will look to chase 384 with more nearly two days of play left. Earlier, Joe Root (91) and Jonny Bairstow (78) were both in superb touch during a fifth-wicket stand of 110 as they put Australia's bowlers to the sword. After stumps on Saturday, Stuart Broad made a shock announcement that he is retiring from cricket after the end of the Ashes. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from the Day 4 of the 5th Ashes Test from Kennington Oval in London:
5th Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jul 27, 2023
Day 4 | Morning Session
ENG
283&395
AUS
295&15/0 (3.1)
Kennington Oval, London
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.74
% chance to win
ENG 54%
Draw 18%
AUS 28%
Batsman
David Warner
7* (7)
Usman Khawaja
7 (12)
Bowler
Stuart Broad
9/0 (2)
James Anderson
5/0 (1.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test Live Updates
We are all set for the final innings of Ashes 2023! England players walk out to the field as Aussie openers, David Warner and Usman Khawaja make their way out to the middle too. Stuart Broad has taken his hat off and will start the proceedings with the ball. David Warner awaits at the other end, here we go...
... FINAL INNINGS ....
Talking of cricket, England have added 6 runs this morning and the pitch still is pretty good to bat on. However, Aussies need to be more proactive than they were in the first innings and a good start will be critical in their pursuit here. Todd Murphy and Mitchell Starc have picked four wickets each to give Australia a chance here and let's see how things pan out. Also, on this day, in 2011, Stuart Broad picked up an hattrick against India in a Test match. It wil be quite a moment if he does that in his final game too. Stay tuned for Australia’s final reply.
That’s it! England have been bowled out for 395 and Australia need 384 runs to win this series by a 3-1 margin. We have seen the last of the Anderson-Broad pair with bat in hand but they would be itching to get their hands on that red cherry now and hunt down the Aussies in tandem for one last time. Broad has retired but there is uncertainty over Anderson’s future too, so let’s embrace the spectacle that is coming our way.
OUT! LBW! Todd Murphy gets his fourth of the game and England's innings has come to an end within two overs of Day 4! Todd Murphy loops this one full and pitching just outside off. The ball comes into the stumps with the angle as James Anderson goes for the reverse sweep once again. He does not connect this time and the ball hits him on his pad. A loud appeal from the bowler and the umpire takes a long time before raising his finger. James Anderson goes for the review and replays show that the ball is quite far from the bat. Ball Tracking has umpires call on wickets hitting and the on-field decision stands. England have been bowled out for 395 and Stuart Broad remains unbeaten in his last Test inning as the set the visitors a target of 384.
Well outside the off stump on a fullish length. James Anderson throws the kitchen sink at this but the ball is too far for him to connect.
Flighted wide outside the off pole on a fuller length. James Anderson goes for the all-mighty swing but only manages to slice it just short of the backward point fielder.
Tosses this full and in line with the stumps. James Anderson goes for the reverse sweep and connects well enough to get this to deep backward point. The do not take a run.
Todd Murphy floats this one full and outside the off stump. James Anderson is happy to leave this one alone.
Todd Murphy will start the day from the other end. Three wickets so far in his 22 overs.
SIX! Finally gets hold of one to the delight of the crowd! This is bowled short as well and on an off-stump line. Stuart Broad goes deep in the crease and pulls this handsomely over deep square leg for six runs.
Bangs this in short and in line with the stumps. Stuart Broad makes room and wields his blade but does not connect as the ball goes through to the keeper.
On a shortish length once again and outside the off pole. Stuart Broad pulls this well towards the fielder at deep square leg but does not take a run.
Bowls this back of a length and into the batter. Stuart Broad looks to swat this one away but misses and gets hit on the body.
Continues to bowl full and outside the off stump. Stuart Broad swings his blade hard and gets an inside edge towards deep backward square leg. They do not take a single though.
Mitchell Starc starts with a fullish delivery served just outside off. Stuart Broad dabs this towards the cover fielder.
So, we are all set for Day 4! England have not declared and Anderson-Broad are walking down the stairs as Aussies are ready with their Guard of Honour! Stuart Broad wanted Anderson to accompany him but Anderson stopped and has allowed Broad to soak in all the applause. Stuart Broad will take the strike as well as Mitchell Starc starts the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
As far as Australia is concerned, they did not do their chances any good on Day 3 of this Test match. England came out with their typical Bazball antics and scored runs at almost five runs per over to put Australia in a tricky position now. Root, Crawley, and Bairstow all scored runs at a rapid rate and though Australia found ways to take wickets, they need their batters to step up now to register an unlikely win here. Aussies would first have to take England’s final wicket though and it would be quite a spectacle to watch James Anderson and Stuart Broad bat together one final time in Test cricket. However, there is a possibility that rain might ruin that spectacle as the weather does not look promising. If we get a delayed start to the proceedings, England might just declare and not take any chances after what happened in Manchester. Get ready for a roller-coaster day at a jam-packed Kennington Oval.
Hello and a very warm welcome, folks! We are ready for what could be a pretty emotional day at the historic Kennington Oval. If this turns out to be the last day of the Ashes 2023, it will also be the final day for Stuart Broad in international cricket. The man is a legend of the game and only the second pacer to take more than 600 wickets in Test cricket. The match is also poised beautifully for him to waive his magic as England are 377 ahead with just one wicket in hand and it will all come down to the English bowling group. The pair of Anderson-Broad will also be seen one last time in Test cricket and it promises to be a day full of nostalgia.
... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...