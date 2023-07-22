Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia, 4th Ashes Test, Day 4, Live Score Updates: Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh Key For 4-Down Australia
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 4, Live: Australia will begin the Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England from 113/4.
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 4, Live: Australia look to bounce back© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 4, Live Updates:Australia will begin the Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England from 113/4. Currently, Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Mitchell Marsh (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Australia trail by 162 runs. Earlier on Day 3, Mark Wood took three wickets while Chris Woakes scalped one to keep England on top. Zak Crawley scored 189 and Jonny Bairstow hit an unbeaten 99 as England posted 592 all out, taking a first innings lead of 275 runs over Australia. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for the guests with figures of 5 for 126. (Live Scorecard)
4th Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jul 19, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
ENG
592
AUS
317&113/4 (41.0)
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.76
% chance to win
ENG 41%
Draw 59%
AUS 0%
Batsman
Marnus Labuschagne
44* (88)
Mitchell Marsh
1 (27)
Bowler
James Anderson
17/0 (11)
Moeen Ali
28/0 (6)
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 4, Live
Well, we have some bad news to begin with, it is raining for now and the covers are in place. The start is surely going to be a delayed one but the forecast for the day is not the best. All we can do now is hope and continue to wait.
Rain, rain go away, come again some other day! Pretty sure all the England fans will be singing this for remaining two days of the game as weather is the only thing we believe can save the Aussies. They still trail by another 162 runs and have just the 6 wickets in hand. The Australian's won't mind the weather gods not showing any mercy. The forecast is not the best as a lot of rain is predicted. Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope we get some action. Welcome to the coverage of Day 4.
... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...
Australia took the beating in the park. They bowled well in the first couple of sessions but once Jonny Bairstow walked in, it turned out to a nightmare. In a blink of an eye, England took the lead over 250. Australia needed a good start with the bat but lost Usman Khawaja cheaply. David Warner was victim to Chris Woakes once again. Steven Smith batted well but failed to stay in and late in day, Australia lost Head as well. They have Marnus Labuschagne out there, and still batting left but the pressure is on them. That's it from Day 3, we believe only rain can now save the visitors and a lot of it is predicted over the next few days. Let's hope though there is none and we get a full day's play. Action begins at 1530 IST (1000 GMT). Till then, goodbye and take care.
That will be end of Day 3. What a day for England. They are in complete control and 6 wickets away from equalling the series. Day 3 started with Ben Stokes and Harry Brook continue to add to the lead. Both added fifties and it was going all well until Lunch but the action turned into fireworks when Jonny Bairstow joined in. He hit the bowlers all around the park and along with the tail batted brilliantly. However, missed out on his century by just one run as James Anderson didn't survive.
On middle, blocked. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!
On the stumps, blocked.
Around off, kept out nicely.
On middle, defended well.
On off, this is pushed to cover.
On off, this is pushed to cover for one.
On middle, kept out.
Around off, this is pushed to cover.
On off, defended well.
Around off, defended well.
On off, kept out.
Shorter and outside off, this is guided through point for one.
Very full on middle, Marsh punches it back to the bowler.
Short ball on middle, Marsh ducks under it.
On a length and on middle, Marsh blocks it out.