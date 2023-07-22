ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 4, Live Updates:Australia will begin the Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England from 113/4. Currently, Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Mitchell Marsh (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Australia trail by 162 runs. Earlier on Day 3, Mark Wood took three wickets while Chris Woakes scalped one to keep England on top. Zak Crawley scored 189 and Jonny Bairstow hit an unbeaten 99 as England posted 592 all out, taking a first innings lead of 275 runs over Australia. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for the guests with figures of 5 for 126. (Live Scorecard)