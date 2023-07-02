ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day5, Live Updates:England will begin the fifth and final day of the ongoing second Ashes Test against Australia from 114/4 with Ben Duckett (50*) and Ben Stokes (29*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The Stokes-led side need 257 runs on Day 5 to win with only six wickets in hand. Mitchell Starc sparked an England collapse at Lord's on Sunday before Ben Duckett was given a controversial reprieve as the hosts maintained their bid for a remarkable win in the second Ashes Test. Starc, recalled following Australia's thrilling two-wicket win in last week's first Test at Edgbaston, reduced England to 13-2. (Live Scorecard)