ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day5, Live Updates:England will begin the fifth and final day of the ongoing second Ashes Test against Australia from 114/4 with Ben Duckett (50*) and Ben Stokes (29*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The Stokes-led side need 257 runs on Day 5 to win with only six wickets in hand. Mitchell Starc sparked an England collapse at Lord's on Sunday before Ben Duckett was given a controversial reprieve as the hosts maintained their bid for a remarkable win in the second Ashes Test. Starc, recalled following Australia's thrilling two-wicket win in last week's first Test at Edgbaston, reduced England to 13-2. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jun 28, 2023
Day 4 | Stumps
ENG
325&114/4 (31.0)
AUS
416&279
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.68
% chance to win
AUS 75%
Draw 3%
ENG 22%
Batsman
Ben Duckett
50* (67)
Ben Stokes
29 (66)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
40/2 (10)
Cameron Green
10/0 (4)
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 5, Live
On the flip side, Australia were off to a cautious start courtesy of their overnight batters. However, they lost their way and fell way short of what they would have liked at the start of the day. Aussie new ball pairing of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins put on an absolute clinic of seam bowling to put shivers in the English camp. They almost got rid of Ben Duckett only for the third umpire to deem it an unfair catch by Starc. Having dominated for most parts of the game, Australia will go all in for the win on this final day. Will Australia reign supreme? Or will it be Ben Stokes and Co. to do the unthinkable? We will have all the answers as the action on Day 5 is coming up shortly...
Having began the day on the back foot, England came out with a clear plan of bowling it short. With excellent field placement and relentless short ball barrage, England rolled Australia over for 370. However, the hosts were unable to back it up with the bat in the third session. In no time, they were reduced to 45-4 but Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes steadied the ship and will look to play out the crucial first hour on Day 5.
In the past four days, we have witnessed these two teams trading blows back and forth and we have now arrived at the final day with all four results possible. Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of Day 5 of the second Test between England and Australia at the Lord's in London.
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
Right then, that is it from a riveting Day 4 of this Ashes Second Test. Australia are still a bit ahead but they know the threat of England as they will go all out for the win because that's what 'Bazball' is all about. The fifth and final Day will start at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT), but you can join us early for all the build-up. Cheers!
Australia came out to bowl in the third session knowing that they have a lot of runs to play with and that was visible in their efforts. Mitchell Starc was on fire right from the start as he got rid of Zak Crawley first, and then bowled a peach to castle Ollie Pope. Pat Cummins followed it up by getting rid of Joe Root and Harry Brook in the same over with two unplayable deliveries as the hosts were reduced to 45-5. However, Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett weathered the storm well and scored runs pretty quickly to counterattack the Aussies. The latter, who was given out earlier but DRS came to his rescue notched up a good fifty. However, he was part of a controversial decision again late in the Day when Starc caught him at fine leg but the umpires deemed he dragged the ball along the ground when he went down and Duckett got another life. It will surely be up for discussion and could be a huge moment in this Test. In the end, the hosts did not lose any further wickets and they will need 257 runs on Day 5 with six wickets in hand.
It was a balanced first session as both Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith saw out the first hour without much fuss. The plan from England was pretty clear as they only bowled short and stuck to that plan, and ultimately started to get the rewards and bundled out the Aussies for 279 over two sessions. Stuart Broad was brilliant once again as he finished with four wickets while the others chipped in as well. Australian batters looked very uncomfortable with the shorter length as all of them lost their wicket to that length but the positive for them was they punished every loose ball and kept the scoreboard ticking. The moment of the Day was when Nathan Lyon bravely came out to bat with a lot of pain and also smashed a boundary which generated the loudest cheer from the crowd. So, the target set was 371 runs for the hosts.
A fascinating Day of Test cricket comes to an end! Session Summary - 114 runs and 4 wickets in 31 overs. Both the teams battled hard and looked determined to get the better of each other. In the context of the Match, Australia are still slight favourites unless the hosts bring out something special to chase down this huge target. A lot of talking points and some great cricket, and we enter Day 5 with all four results still possible.
A maiden to end the day! In the channel, on a good length, Ben Stokes shoulders arms. The ball goes over off stump and drops in front of Alex Carey behind the wicket. That will be Stumps on Day 4!
Beauty! On a good length and shaping away, outside off, Ben Stokes shapes to defend. The ball nips away and zips past the outside edge of Stokes' bat.
Perists with bumper, outside off, Ben Stokes moves to the leg side early and sees the ball go past him.
Bangs it in, outside off, Ben Stokes sways away and lets it go through to the keeper.
Angled down the leg side, on a shortish length, Ben Stokes gets out of the way and lets the ball pass.
Short of a length and on off, Ben Stokes taps to the right of the bowler.
Back of a length and around leg again, Ben Duckett offers no shot at it.
Mitchell Starc bowls a good yorker now, on middle, Ben Stokes jams it out towards mid on for a single.
Mitchell Starc bangs this short again, on middle, Ben Stokes leans away from it.
Short once more and down the leg side again, Ben Stokes lets it go to the keeper.
Back of a length and on middle, Ben Stokes blocks it out.
Short of a length and down the leg side, Ben Stokes leaves it alone.