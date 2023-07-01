ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live: Australia firmly remain in control of the proceedings heading into Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashest Test against England at Lord's. The visitors will resume at 130/2, leading the hosts by 221 runs. Usman Khawaja was 58 not out at stumps on Friday, while Steve Smith was also unbeaten on 6. Earlier, Mitchell Starc led the world Test champions' charge as England collapsed to 325 all out in a subdued atmosphere at Lord's. The home side, who had resumed on 278-4, added 47 runs in 15.2 overs as the wickets tumbled, with Australia 91 runs ahead on first innings. (Live Scorecard)