England vs Australia, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live Score: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith Solid As Australia Eye Big Lead vs England
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live: Australia are firmly in control of the proceedings heading into Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashest Test against England at Lord's
2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live: Rain had forced early stumps on Day 3.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live: Australia firmly remain in control of the proceedings heading into Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashest Test against England at Lord's. The visitors will resume at 130/2, leading the hosts by 221 runs. Usman Khawaja was 58 not out at stumps on Friday, while Steve Smith was also unbeaten on 6. Earlier, Mitchell Starc led the world Test champions' charge as England collapsed to 325 all out in a subdued atmosphere at Lord's. The home side, who had resumed on 278-4, added 47 runs in 15.2 overs as the wickets tumbled, with Australia 91 runs ahead on first innings. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jun 28, 2023
Day 4 | Morning Session
ENG
325
AUS
416&155/2 (53.3)
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.9
% chance to win
AUS 61%
Draw 24%
ENG 15%
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
64* (154)
Steven Smith
24 (40)
Bowler
Josh Tongue
21/1 (10)
Ollie Robinson
26/0 (13.3)
Short of a length and on middle, Steven Smith pulls it towards square leg where Ben Stokes gets a good hand to it diving to his right as the ball rolls towards deep mid-wicket. Only a single.
Another short ball, on middle, Steven Smith moves across but ducks again.
Ollie Robinson with a sharp bouncer, on middle, rises off a fair bit, Steven Smith ducks under it.
Short but down the leg side, Usman Khawaja leans away from it.
Josh Tongue comes 'over the wicket and bowls another bumper, on middle, Usman Khawaja ducks underneath it again.
Back of a length and on middle, Usman Khawaja fends it down the pitch.
This is on a hard length and around leg, Usman Khawaja lets it go to the keeper.
Josh Tongue bangs in a bouncer, on middle this time, Usman Khawaja ducks under it.
Josh Tongue starts with a short delivery but way down the leg side, Usman Khawaja leaves it alone.
Josh Tongue (9-2-21-1) comes on to bowl, replacing James Anderson.
On a length, on middle, Usman Khawaja works it off the inner half towards square leg for a single.
Another bouncer, on off, Usman Khawaja sways away from it again.
Fuller, on middle, angling in, Usman Khawaja keeps it out to the off side.
A dipping inswinging yorker now from Ollie Robinson, on middle, Usman Khawaja digs it out towards mid off.
Ollie Robinson bangs in a sharp bouncer, on off again, Usman Khawaja ducks under it.
Short of a length and around off, Usman Khawaja sways away from it.
Back of a length and on off, Steven Smith dabs it towards point.
FOUR! Third boundary of the over! Steven Smith is looking in great touch again! James Anderson lands this on a hard length and outside off, Steven Smith opens the face of the bat and steers it past backward point for four more runs.
FOUR! Wonderful shot! James Anderson bowls this full again, on off, Steven Smith this time stays there and shows the full face of the bat to drill it past the outstretched leg of the bowler for another boundary.
On a length and on off, Steven Smith defends it back towards the bowler.