England vs Australia, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: England Eye Redemption vs Australia At Lord's
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1 Live: Australia will be taking on England in the second Ashes Test from Wednesday at Lord's
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1, Live: Australia eye 2nd victory© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 1 Live Updates:Australia will be taking on England in the second Ashes Test from Wednesday at Lord's. The Pat Cummins-led side have taken 1-0 lead in the five-match series after claiming a victory by two wickets in the first match. Usman Khawaja anchored Australia's innings with a fighting 65-run knock while Pat Cummins' 44 not out provided the crucial finish in the chase of 281 on Day 5 of the first Test. It will be interesting whether England will be able to equalize the series or will Australia take 2-0 lead. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test between England and Australia, straight from Lord's, London:
ICYMI: England announced their playing XI a day before the Test headlined by Moeen Ali being ruled out due to a finger injury he incurred in the first Test. Right-arm seamer Josh Tongue was named as his replacement for this second Test. As far as the current weather condition at Lord's is concerned, a very light drizzle has forced the groundstaff to bring hover-cover as a precaution.
On the other hand, Australia were expected to pose a tough challenge for England, which they certainly did in the first Test. Moreover, Lord’s is a happy hunting ground for Australia, having drawn 15 and won 17 out of the 39 Tests. Their batting depth did come to their rescue at Edgbaston, but Pat Cummins would want a solid performance this time. They did leak a lot of runs on the first day, but they will take positives from the fact that they managed to bowl England out in the second innings. Can Australia continue to counter England's ruthlessness? Or will it be England who fight back? Let's find out. Toss and team news coming up shortly...
In the first Test at Edgbaston, England persisted with their 'Bazball' approach and were even on course to take the series lead. However, they let Australia off the hook and will be looking to make amends in the second Test. As far as England’s record in Ashes Tests at Lord’s is concerned, they have managed to win only 7 out of the 37 Ashes Tests played at this venue. Despite the loss, England are expected not to tinker with their batting plans. In the bowling department, they have gone with an all-pace attack, and only time will tell if this decision pays off.
The first Ashes Test was expected to set a tone for the rest of the series, and it surely did, with Edgbaston witnessing an edge-of-the-seat thriller. With the two teams now travelling to what is considered the ‘home of cricket’, the second Ashes Test has all the makings of another blockbuster. Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of Day 1 of the second Test between England and Australia at the Lord’s in London.
... DAY 1, SESSION 1 ...
After a thrilling first Test that went down to the wire, the caravan moves to London for the second Test of The Ashes between England and Australia at the Lord's. Having emerged victorious in the first Test in Birmingham, Australia hold a 1-0 lead, and they will be looking to double their lead in this five-match Test series. On the other hand, England had their fair share of moments in the first Test but ended up on the losing side. The hosts will be looking to bounce back from that defeat and bring the series back on level terms. In the first Test, after being put into bat, England declared their first innings score of 393. In reply, Australia's strong batting depth took them close to parity but fell short to hand England a 7-run lead in the first innings. England, in their second innings, continued their aggressive brand of cricket but were rolled over for 273. In their pursuit of 281, Australia were staring down a defeat at 227-8, but Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon got together to take the visitors over the line. As they did before the first Test, England announced their playing XI a day before the second Test. In what comes as a big blow for Ben Stokes and Co., Moeen Ali's finger injury has ruled him out of the Lord's Test. England's pace department did lack pace at Edgbaston as compared to their Australian counterparts, and hence, they have brought Josh Tongue in place of the injured Moeen Ali. Their batting looks settled, and they have opted not to tinker with the batting unit. On the other hand, Australia did successfully pass their first test of 'Bazball' but will be wary of England's fightback potential in the second Test. David Warner's record in England is a cause for concern for the Pat Cummins-led Australia, but the southpaw is expected to keep his place in the playing XI. At Edgbaston, England took on Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, and it will be interesting to see if Australia persist with both of these pacers. They have Mitchell Starc in their ranks as a seam-bowling option, who will be raring to go after being left out in The Ashes opener. If the first Test is anything to go by, we are in for another exciting encounter between two top teams. Will we see a fightback from England, or will it be Australia to come out on top once again? We will find out together.