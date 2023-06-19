Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test, Day 4, Live Score Updates: Australia Look To Pin England With Early Wickets
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 4, Live: England will begin the Day 4 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against Australia from 28/2, with Joe Root (0*) and Ollie Pope (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease
1st Ashes Test, Day 4, Live: England lost two wickets on Day 3© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 4, Live Updates:England will begin the Day 4 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against Australia from 28/2, with Joe Root (0*) and Ollie Pope (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, England are in a lead by 35 runs and will look to extend it. Earlier on Day 3, rain played a spoilsport and only before Australia skipper Pat Cummins starred with both bat and ball. The lower-order batsman made a useful 38 in a total of 386 that left Australia just seven runs behind on first innings. And the fast bowler then dismissed Ben Duckett before England also lost their other opener, Zak Crawley, in a dramatic 20-minutes' play between the showers. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test between England and Australia, straight from the Edgbaston, Birmingham:
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 4, Live
Australia went into Lunch having been bowled out with a deficit of 7 runs and saw England come out to bat with attacking intent. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett looked comfortable at the crease and were scoring with ease. The rain broke the momentum of the English batters and the conditions suddenly became extremely helpful for the Aussie pacers who were rewarded with two quick wickets sending both openers back in the hut. England have a lead of 35 at the start of Day 4 and will look to put a decent target on the board. Ben Stokes has always pushed to get a result in his captaincy tenure and this game will be no different. Stay tuned as we shall be with you shortly for the first ball of Day 4.
England picked up the final 5 Australian wickets for just 48 runs as the visitors went from 338-5 to 386 all out with no serious contribution from the lower order expect Pat Cummins who got to 38. Usman Khawaja played a valiant knock scoring 141 runs and helped get his side close to England's first-innings total. Ollie Robinson was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts on Day 3 as he claimed 3 of the five wickets that fell with James Anderson starting the collapse and Stuart Broad claiming one as well. The game is nicely poised with Australia a fraction ahead courtesy of the two wickets that fell in the short period between the rain intervals taken by Pat Cummins and Scott Boland.
Hello, and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our coverage of Day 4 in this first Ashes Test. Day 3 was supposed to be the moving day but the weather gods had their say and we got limited but thrilling action yesterday. With only 32.4 overs bowled, we will have half an hour added to play on the last two days of this Test match and it should be enough time to get a result provided we have no further interruptions. Buckle up as we expect some entertaining cricket coming our way with England bound to counterattack and Australia eager to bowl their opponents out at the earliest.
... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...
Australia dominated the short stint in between showers and have a slight edge in this game that has been called off due to the rain but we expect England to come back stronger tomorrow provided the rain gods stay away. The moving day of Test cricket has unfortunately been marred with stoppages with only 32.4 overs bowled on Day 3 but the action continues on Monday 19th June for Day 4 of this first Ashes Test which could move forward really fast with England always eager for a result. The first ball will be bowled at 3.30 pm IST (10.00 am GMT) but do join us early for the build-up. Until then, take care and goodbye!
Australia started Day 3 with Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja resuming their overnight partnership as the duo added 118 runs for the 6th wicket. Carey departed in the fifth over of the day to a wonderful delivery from James Anderson after being dropped earlier off his bowling. The wicket-keeper did his job though coming in at number 7 as he contributed with a well-made 66. Pat Cummins came to the crease and stroked his way to an entertaining 38 but it was Khawaja who stood tall for the Aussies with a resilient 141 to get his side close to the English total. The tail could not add much as Australia were bundled out for 386, just 7 runs short of England’s first-innings score. The English openers came out to bat with a positive mindset and scored runs at ease from the start of the second session. Rain was predicted in the afternoon and made an appearance in due course which resulted in breaking the momentum of the English batters. They resumed after a slight halt under difficult conditions and with dark clouds hovering around, it was the perfect set-up for the Aussie pace bowlers who responded in style. Pat Cummins drew first blood and removed Ben Duckett with the help of an outstanding catch in the gully region by Cameron Green. Scott Boland got going quickly and dismissed Zak Crawley in the very next over. Joe Root and Ollie Pope survived a few tricky deliveries before the rain came back to halt play and England go into Day 4 with a lead of 35 runs.
UPDATE - 10.45 pm IST (5.15 pm GMT) - The umpires have done their rounds and despite the covers being peeled off next to the pitch, they have decided that PLAY WILL BE CALLED OFF FOR THE DAY! There was still some hope when the rain stopped but the wet patches around the pitch have helped them make a decision here. So it will be STUMPS on DAY 3!
UPDATE - 10.25 pm IST (4.55 pm GMT) - It seems to have stopped raining at Edgbaston at the moment which is some good news ahead of the inspection. The latest that the game can start is 11.30 pm IST (6 pm GMT) so we may still have some action coming our way before Stumps. Stay tuned as we have our fingers crossed!
UPDATE - 10.08 pm IST (4.38 pm GMT) - The umpires have taken a walk out onto the ground while the rain is still falling steadily and seem to be still optimistic about having some play today. They have decided to have another inspection at 10.30 pm IST (5 pm GMT) to see what the conditions are like then. The chances of having some action today look pretty glum but let us hope that the umpires know something that we do not. Stay tuned as well shall keep you updated.
UPDATE - 9.45 pm IST (4.15 pm GMT) - The intensity of the rain seems to have increased and looks like we are in for a delay once again. The umpires had announced that there will be an inspection at 10 pm IST (4.30 pm GMT) but it looks likely that they may have to delay it with the current weather conditions. We will bring you further updates shortly.
SESSION SUMMARY - 28 runs, 10.3 overs, 2 wickets. We have had a curtailed afternoon session courtesy of rain and this period of play has definitely gone Australia’s way. They were bowled out before Lunch and came out in the second session of Day 3 looking to take some early wickets. The England openers got off to a decent start scoring 26 runs in 6.5 overs before we had an interruption as dark clouds engulfed the stadium and there was a downpour. The play did resume for a short period when less than 4 overs were bowled but it was enough to shift the tide of the game in favor of the visitors. The ball began moving viciously due to the overcast conditions and Pat Cummins was the first to bear fruit as he got Ben Duckett to edge one towards gully. Cameron Green took a splendid catch low to his left and things got worse for England when Zak Crawley edged the ball to the keeper off Scott Boland's bowling. The rain made an appearance once again but the damage had already been done for the hosts while the Australians would have loved to be out for some more time.
UPDATE - 9.35 pm IST (4.05 pm GMT) - We have confirmation that Tea has been taken! The umpires stroll around the ground checking the playing conditions and look to be stopping by at the spots where puddles are building. There is a very light drizzle but there is work still being done to dry out the covers so we can get some action soon after the break.
UPDATE - 9.25 pm IST (3.55 pm GMT) - Looks like the rain has stopped at the moment and the ground staff is busy drying the covers out. There will be an inspection in 5 minutes at 9.30 pm IST (4 pm GMT) and there is still some hope for us to have some cricketing action so stay tuned for the updates.
UPDATE - 9.05 pm IST (3.35 pm GMT) - The rain is still falling steadily on the ground and we expect the wait to continue. There are puddles building on the covers and even once it stops pouring, the ground staff will need a bit of time to clear the water for the game to resume. It looks like we will be heading into the Tea break shortly so stay tuned for the official announcement.
UPDATE - 8.22 pm IST (2.52 pm GMT) - We will have yet another rain stoppage as the umpires can see a massive downpour coming towards the ground. They have asked the ground staff to bring the covers onto the field and the players begin to walk back to the shed. As they arrive near the boundary line, the rain begins to fall heavily and they are forced to run off into the dressing room. It seems like we will be in for an extended break this time around as the sky looks really dark. Stay tuned for further updates on the situation at Edgbaston...
On a hard length, and around the fourth stump line. Root watchfully lets it go.
Beaten! Goes full and just outside off. Joe Root is drawn into the drive as the ball goes past the outside edge. Carey makes a huge appeal for caught-behind and so does the slip fielders. The umpire is unmoved as Cummins takes the review. Nothing the ultra edge and Joe Root survives.
Pitched up full, on off. Pope defends on the front foot.
Continues to bowl on a good length and just outside off. Joe Root shuffles across to the off side and looks to tuck this leg side. He misses and the ball goes off the pads towards backward square leg. They take a leg bye.
Delivers this in line with the stumps on a good length. Joe Root dabs this back down the pitch towards the bowler.