ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 4, Live Updates:England will begin the Day 4 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against Australia from 28/2, with Joe Root (0*) and Ollie Pope (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, England are in a lead by 35 runs and will look to extend it. Earlier on Day 3, rain played a spoilsport and only before Australia skipper Pat Cummins starred with both bat and ball. The lower-order batsman made a useful 38 in a total of 386 that left Australia just seven runs behind on first innings. And the fast bowler then dismissed Ben Duckett before England also lost their other opener, Zak Crawley, in a dramatic 20-minutes' play between the showers. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test between England and Australia, straight from the Edgbaston, Birmingham: