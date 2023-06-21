Australia and England produced another nerve-wracking duel in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston earlier this week. After choosing to bat first, England captain Ben Stokes declared the first innings late on Day 1 at 393/8 with Joe Root still at the crease on 116. In reply, Usman Khawaja hit a brilliant 141, but England bowlers pulled it back to give their side a narrow first innings lead of seven runs. The hosts then aggregated 273 runs in the second innings, giving Australia a 281-run target to win the first Test.

Khawaja once again gave a strong foundation to Australia in the chase, scoring 65, before a middle-order collapse saw the visitors slump to 227/8.

With 54 runs needed and just two wickets in hand, Australia captain Pat Cummins put a strong rearguard, alongside Nathan Lyon, to take his team across the finishing line. Cummins hit an unbeaten 44 while Lyon put on a defensive masterclass with his 28-ball 16 not out.

As Cummins hit the winnings boundary, former England captain Alastair Cook had his hands on his head in the commentary box.

Cook was visibly distraught after the defeat and was seen shaking his head in frustration.

'An Ashes match for the ages'@jimmaxcricket calls an epic finale to the first Test. #BBCCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/r0xdp8Rrjm — Test Match Special (@bbctms) June 20, 2023

After the match, ICC fined Australia and England 50 percent of their match fees on Wednesday for slow over rates.

Cricket's governing body said both teams had also been docked two World Test Championship points apiece for slow play.

"Captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings," the ICC said in a statement.

The second Ashes Test will be played at Lords from June 28.

(With AFP Inputs)