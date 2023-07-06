Story ProgressBack to home
ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes 2023 Live Score: England Look To Bounce Back After "Spirit Of Cricket" Row
ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 1 Live: England look to bounce as they face Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds
3rd Ashes Test, Day 1 Live: England look to bounce as they face Australia at Headingley.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 1 Live: England look to bounce as they face Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. In the last match, England had to face their second defeat in the series. Even after Ben Stokes's incredible knock of 155 runs, England was not able to secure the win as they lost by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. England have already named their XI with Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali replacing James Anderson, Josh Tongue and Ollie Pope. For Australia, Steve Smith will be making his 100th appearance in Test cricket. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia from Headingley
Australia will be pretty content with how this series has panned out so far but they will be aware of the fact that this is the ground where four years earlier, Ben Stokes snatched the game out of their hands in one of the most remarkable Ashes innings ever. The absence of Nathan Lyon will certainly hurt a lot and Todd Murphy will have to bowl out of his skin to match Lyon's standards. The pace attack has been solid but there might be a change there as well and probably the only thing of concern is the form of Marnus Labuschagne who hasn't been near his best in recent times. Can Australia seal the series with two games to spare? Or will England come roaring back and add to the drama? We shall find out in due course. The all-important toss and team news in a bit.
England come into this Test with a huge amount of pressure on their shoulders as their coveted 'Bazball' has fallen short of what their opponents have had to offer. There have been a lot of positives and a return to form with the bat for Ben Stokes will be a bright light for them. The pace battery has been a concern with James Anderson out of touch and in all likeliness Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will get a go and Moeen Ali will come back in for the injured Ollie Pope. They will certainly need a big, big performance to upstage the in-form Aussies.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test 2023 between England and Australia from Headingley in Leeds. If the drama leading to the series wasn't enough, the first two matches have provided us with plenty of blockbuster moments, none so bigger than the run-out of Jonny Bairstow in the previous game. Both matches have also gone down to the wire but the visitors have edged both of them and are on the brink of a remarkable away series win, their first Ashes series win since 2001. The hosts though will take inspiration from their talismanic skipper, Ben Stokes and look to cut Australia's lead in half.
Hello folks! Are you ready? We are back to witness one of the greatest cricketing spectacles in the world as two of the biggest rivals in the game of cricket continue their enthralling battle for the coveted Ashes trophy. What an exciting series we have had so far and it has not taken long for the aggression and the passion to seep out of the ground with prominent personalities and media outlets fueling the flame ignited in the last match. Australia have taken a 2-0 lead in the series but both the games that have been played so far have gone right down to the wire. The visitors have dominated proceedings on most of the days of Test cricket that we have had but England's fighting ability had them in the hunt in both matches. In the first Test, England exhibited their 'Bazball' cricket by declaring on the first day with 393 runs on the board. The Aussies were dismissed 7 runs shy of the English total but put on a good bowling performance in the second inning to set themselves a target of 281. They required 54 runs to win with 2 wickets in hand when Nathan Lyon joined skipper Pat Cummins and the two managed to take their team over the finish line breaking English hearts. The second game has helped this series find its trigger point as controversy has managed to incite raw emotion in both teams and has set up the roadmap for the rest of the tour. Australia were asked to bat first by Ben Stokes and posted 416 runs on the back of a Steven Smith century with David Warner and Travis Head scoring attacking half-centuries. Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue claimed three wickets each but the batters failed to match the effort of the visitors and conceded a lead of 91 runs. It was a complete bowling effort by the Aussie bowlers and they further established their advantage by piling on runs freely in the second inning. Stuart Broad's four-wicket haul triggered a collapse and the hosts were set a target of 371 runs. They looked down and out at 45 for the loss of four wickets, but a partnership between Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes helped stabilize the inning. Then came the moment which took all the headlines as the debate between the 'Laws of Cricket' and the 'Spirit of the Game' took center stage and has been raging since then. Jonny Bairstow ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green, scratched his crease with his foot, and decided to stroll out of the crease. In the meantime, Alex Carey collected the ball and in the same movement threw it underarm onto the stumps to stump the batter. The Australians appealed and then laughed as the third umpire adjudged this out fueling anger in the crowd as well as the English players. The atmosphere in the Home of Cricket suddenly became hostile with the Aussies being jeered and booed at through the entirety of the final day and it brought out the beast in Ben Stokes who smashed a remarkable century. His effort went in vain though as they lost by 43 runs to the utter disappointment of the home crowd. We now arrive at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds, the venue where Ben Stokes pulled off a remarkable heist in 2019 as England have a chance to get one back against their opponents and keep this series alive. There is no doubt that the events of the final day at Lord's are likely to reverberate across both nations and most definitely into this game. A win for Australia in this match will help them retain the Ashes and start the new World Test Championship cycle with a series win. They have already announced Todd Murphy in the playing XI as a replacement for Nathan Lyon who is ruled out of the series with a calf injury. The only other change they are likely to make is the inclusion of Scott Boland in place of Josh Hazlewood with Pat Cummins having mentioned in the past that the fast bowlers injury needs to be managed. Usman Khawaja and David Warner have contributed with useful runs with the former claiming the Player of the Match award in the first game. Marnus Labuschagne has had a dip in form but Steven Smith heads into his 100th Test match in fine nick. Travis Head and Alex Carey have also shown their worth lower down the order and their pace bowling contingent looks to be in fine rhythm so far. England have an injury concern of their own as Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the Ashes as well having dislocated his shoulder on the field. His absence will leave a massive hole in the English top order and as per the playing XI announced by England, it looks like Harry Brook will move up to the number 3 position. Moeen Ali has recovered from his finger injury and will replace Pope with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood coming into the side in place of Josh Tongue and James Anderson. The stage is set nicely and we anticipate this to be a hard-fought battle between two juggernauts so make sure you are ready for a blockbuster. Will England channel their anger into a victory? Or will Australia seal the series? We will find out soon.