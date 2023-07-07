ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 2, Live Updates:England will resume the proceedings from 68/3 on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test against Australiaat Headingley in Leeds. Currently, Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease with the hosts trailing by 195 runs. Earlier on Day 1, Mitchell Marsh's run-a-ball 118 was the cornerstone of Australia's 263 all out. England fast bowler Mark Wood took 5-34 as the hosts backed up captain Ben Stokes' decision to send Australia into bat on a green-tinged pitch after winning the toss. Australia skipper Pat Cummins then reduced England to 22-2 before all-rounder Marsh, removed Zak Crawley (33). (Live Scorecard)

England's Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia from Headingley