ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Eye Recovery For 3-Down England
ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 2 Live: England will resume the proceedings from 68/3 on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley in Leeds.
ENG vs AUS, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 2, Live Updates:England will resume the proceedings from 68/3 on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test against Australiaat Headingley in Leeds. Currently, Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) are standing unbeaten at the crease with the hosts trailing by 195 runs. Earlier on Day 1, Mitchell Marsh's run-a-ball 118 was the cornerstone of Australia's 263 all out. England fast bowler Mark Wood took 5-34 as the hosts backed up captain Ben Stokes' decision to send Australia into bat on a green-tinged pitch after winning the toss. Australia skipper Pat Cummins then reduced England to 22-2 before all-rounder Marsh, removed Zak Crawley (33). (Live Scorecard)
England's Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood
Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
Australia, having put into bat first, made 263 in their 1st innings on the back of a fine counter-attacking ton by Mitchell Marsh and a handy contribution from Travis Head. The duo added 155 for the 5th wicket and got Aussies out of trouble. However, they failed to capitalize as the lower order was dismissed cheaply and the last four wickets were gone for just 18 runs.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of Day 2 in this 3rd Ashes Test. We witnessed a riveting contest on Day 1 and expect the second day to be no different. Australia will hope to pick regular wickets while England would want to take a healthy lead. We are in for an enthralling day.
Australia, on the other hand will be a bit disappointed with their batting effort. After a not-so-good start in the first session, they came back well post Lunch. Mitchell Marsh registered a brilliant hundred with good support from Travis Head as they added over 150 runs together but the former got out just before Tea. They suffered a disastrous collapse at the start of the third session as they had no answers to the pace of Mark Wood. They ended up with 263 runs on the board. They knew that they needed early breakthroughs to put pressure on the hosts and their skipper Pat Cummins led from the front with two quick wickets and then Mitchell Marsh provided them with another as they still lead by 195 runs.
England got off to the perfect start with Stuart Broad getting rid of David Warner in the very first over. The first session belonged to the English pacers, especially Wood who regularly touched speeds of over 150 clicks. They picked up four crucial wickets and it looked like they would bowl the visitors out in the second session but that was not the case as Joe Root dropped Mitchell Marsh on 12. It cost them a lot as Marsh absolutely hammered his way to a hundred and made the hosts pay before getting out to Chris Woakes just before Tea. In the third session though, the English pacers found their rhythm back and Robinson's absence did not affect them that much as they picked up the last five wickets for just 23 runs with Wood cleaning up the tail in no time. After coming out to bat, they lost Ben Duckett and Harry Brook early on but Joe Root and Zak Crawley steadied things for a bit. Unfortunately, the latter was dismissed late in the Day and Jonny Bairstow joined Root to see the rest of the session out.
A fascinating Day of Test cricket comes to an end! Session Summary - 91 runs and 8 wickets in 27.3 overs. It was filled with wickets and runs, but mostly wickets from both sides. Mark Wood was the star of Day 1 with his brilliant five-for but a special comeback Test hundred from Mitchell Marsh brought the Aussies out of a troubling situation earlier in the Day.
Jonny Bairstow survives and Mitchell Starc ends the day with back-to-back maidens. On a good length around the top of off and angling away a touch. Bairstow hangs back and keeps it down behind point. That will also be STUMPS ON DAY 1!
Good length around leg stump and zipping through at 142 clicks. Jonny Bairstow is a bit late on the shot but manages to nudges it down behind short leg.
Goes full now and swings it back into the off stump at 144 clicks. Jonny Bairstow drives it firmly toward mid off.
Good length, swinging back into the legs, Jonny Bairstow nudges it in front of square leg.
Full and pushed across the right-hander yet again but this is spilled way too wide of the off stump. Alex Carey does well to dive to his right and get a glove on it.
Full and around off, pushed across Jonny Bairstow who leaves it alone.
Full and on the pads, flicked away down to fine leg for one. Jonny Bairstow is off the mark and is greeted by a loud cheer from the crowd.
Length ball on the fifth stump line, Jonny Bairstow shoulders arms and the ball curves away after leaving the batter.
Tries to sneak in a fuller one at the legs but ends up spilling it down the leg side.
Well left! Length ball, delivered from a bit wider of the crease and angling in. Jonny Bairstow watches it closely and shoulders his arms.
Pitched up outside off, a bit too wide to entice the batter into playing a shot.
Bowls this one full and outside off inviting the drive. Jonny Bairstow does go after it but plays away from the body and gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Maiden! Short of a good length and around leg stump, Joe Root nudges it down toward square leg.