The Day 4 of the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England, ended in the favour of the visitors as their score read at 135/0 in the chase of 384. Openers Usman Khawaja (69*) and David Warner (58*) were unbeaten after rain forced an early stumps. At the end of the day, commentators Ricky Ponting and Mark Taylor praised the duo for remaining intact and giving Australia an upper hand in the game. However, their fellow commentator and veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik took this moment to roast both of them.

Karthik reminded them of Ashes 2009, where Australia faced a 2-1 defeat against England despite a strong partnership between Ponting and Michael Hussey. Incidentally, something similar unfolded in the Oval Test too.

"The two Australian commentators here going gaga over how well Australia are going. Here is a moment though, that happened a few Ashes ago. Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey had put on a partnership of 127 before this happened. What happened after that, I think it is best Ricky explains. They lost the Test and the Ashes post that," said Karthik from commentary box.

Replying to Karthik, Taylor said, "Gee have a bit of that, there you go. Dinesh Karthik's become an honorary Englishman overnight hasn't he?" Later, Ponting also said, "Just making sure he has a contract next year, isn't he? Locking himself in in the Sky box. Good work DK."

Karthik referred to 2009 Ashes, where the series was levelled 1-1. In the third match, pacer Stuart Broad took a five-wicket haul and Jonathan Trott scored a century as England posted a target of 546. Later, Ponting and Hussey stitched a brilliant partnership of 127 off 239 balls but the visitors got bundled out for 348 as England took 2-1 lead.