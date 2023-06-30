Former England captain Michael Vaughan lashed out at the Ben Stokes-led side for its poor batting performance against Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord's in London. Pat Cummins-led Australia made a really good comeback on the third day of the game with England too helping their cause. The Three Lions resumed their first innings at 278 for 4 on Friday with the captain himself unbeaten on 17 and Harry Brook batting on 45 not out. However, they failed to capitalise, thanks to their poor intent and shot selection.

The Australian bowlers took advantage of the overcast conditions on Friday at Lord's and picked the remaining six wickets of England for only 47 runs. The Ben Stokes-led side was bundled out for 325 runs after losing their last nine wickets for 137 runs.

"England need to be realistic. They cannot mix entertainment with stupidity,' Vaughan said on Test Match Special as quoted by Daily Mail.

"For the first 188 runs, England played good cricket with proper shots. Australian bowlers got no help as the ball was not doing anything, so they resorted to short balls. What came next was pure stupidity," he added.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 3 for 88, while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head scalped two wickets apiece. As a result, Australia took a 91-run first innings lead against England.

It was Steve Smith's 110 that had propelled Australia to 416 all out in their first innings after host skipper Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl.