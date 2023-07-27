All eyes have been on Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer clashing in the box office last week. A lot has been said and written about the two films, especially Barbie, which has received both positive reviews. Since the release, Barbie's box office business shattered records worldwide, earning over $155 million in North America and $337 million globally. Having said that, the craze of Barbie seems to have now taken over the world of cricket too. Ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia, England captain Ben Stokes appeared at a pre-match press conference.

While he was getting ready to address the press, someone played the original "Barbie Girl" song on the microphone. It was later revealed that it was England pacer Mark Wood who decided to have a bit of fun.

The video was uploaded by England Cricket on their Twitter handle.

As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference...



Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun



Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/eXWeRhaEiK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 26, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, England named an unchanged playing XI for the fifth Ashes Test against Australia.

James Anderson, who will turn 41 this Sunday, has retained his place in the final Test. The veteran pacer has failed to live up to his reputation in the series. He has claimed four wickets in three Tests this year at an average of 76.75.

England skipper Ben Stokes gave his thoughts on retaining Anderson and said as quoted by Sky Sports, "Everyone has pulled up well, everyone is fit. It has been a tough four games [but] one tiny positive we could take out of the rain [at Emirates Old Trafford] was that the bowlers got a lot more rest."

The fifth Test starts on Thursday.