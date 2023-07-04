Australia's win over England in the second Ashes Test on Sunday which saw them go 2-0 up in the series was overshadowed by the controversial dismissal of the hosts' batter Jonny Bairstow. He was given out when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after the England batsman walked out of his crease after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer. There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over, but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal.

The decision has come under heavy criticism and England's legendary former opener Geoffrey Boycott has urged the Australian team to issue a public apology.

"If you want to win at all costs then cricket should not be for you. We want people to play hard and fair but surely there are standards to uphold? When batsmen are not trying to take an advantage then you should not follow the letter of the law. Apply some common sense. If a batsman is trying to pinch some ground, as in a Mankad situation, then that is different. But Jonny was not trying to steal a run," Boycott wrote in a column for Telegraph.co.uk.

"Australia need to have a think about what they did and make a full public apology. That way it will redress the situation and everyone can move on. These teams have played brilliant cricket in great spirit and it is a shame when something like that happens to spoil it all.

"Australia have now had time to think about what happened. We all make mistakes in the heat of the moment. People will think better of the Australians if they put their hands up and say “we got it wrong”. That is the way to go. Let's see over the next few days if they are man enough to do that."

Boycott added that if Australia does not change their ways, it might take a sheen off their victories. "If the Australian team keeps doing things against the spirit of cricket it is eventually going to tarnish their history. Of course Jonny was dozy or silly but whatever laws are made by MCC it is up to the players to maintain standards and not accept mucky tricks, gamesmanship or sledging," he wrote.

With AFP inputs