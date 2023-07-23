England batter Jonny Bairstow, who was in the middle of a big controversy in Ashes when he was controversially stumped at Lord's, on Friday played a whirlwind 99 not out off just 81 balls which helped England to a mammoth 592 all out in their first innings. The 33-year-old Yorkshireman, who hammered Australia's bowlers for 10 fours and four sixes on Friday, was equally dismissive of suggestions he is at his best when he has a point to prove.

"Everyone thinks I play better when people have a go at me," said Bairstow, who became the seventh batsman in Test history to be stranded on 99 not out when last man James Anderson was lbw to Cameron Green.

Later, Bairstow was not amused at all when a reporter kept asking him about the incident at Lord's.

A journalist asked, "We haven't spoken to you since everything that happened at Lord's."

Bairstow: "I got no comment on it."

Journalist: "Nothing at All."

Bairstow: "No"

Journalist: "But you haven't felt like you were wronged?"

Bairstow: "Like I said, I have got no comment."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Australia century-maker Marnus Labuschagne fell to Joe Root before rain returned to frustrate England's hopes of forcing a series-levelling win in the fourth Ashes Test.

Only 30 overs had been bowled during the fourth day at Old Trafford when the wet weather swept back in during the revised tea break.

Play was officially abandoned for the day at 1727 GMT.

Australia are 214-5 in their second innings, still 61 runs behind England, who scored 592 in their first innings.

Labuschagne was the only Australia batsman to lose his wicket on Saturday, but not before he had kept England at bay with an innings of 111 -- his highest score in an overseas Test.

With AFP inputs