The Ashes 2023 contest will go down in history as one of the finest Test series to have ever been played. After losing the first two matches, England bounced back in terrific fashion to end the series 2-2. However, some misconceptions floated after the conclusion of the series at the Oval, with the England camp being accused of turning down Australia's offer of post-series drinks. As the rumours started to spread, England captain Ben Stokes decided to issue a clarification.

It was suggested that the Australian players waited for a long time, and were even spotted looking into the hosts' dressing rooms after the end of the 5th Test. Eventually, they decided to give up and leave the ground at close to 10.45 pm.

"To clarify... Our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time events," tweeted Stokes, issuing a clarification. "We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room."

The story, as reported by certain Australian media outlets, however, is a little different. Foxsports quoted a source, suggesting the England camp had no desire to have drinks with the Australian camp

"It's a great shame that a drink wasn't shared and the opportunity of looking back on an epic series," the report quoted the spokesman as saying.

"We then did our end of Test wrap up, which included a number of presentations to our retired players and staff.

Advertisement

Post-series drinks between the two sets of players have long been a tradition of international cricket, especially in Ashes.

After the infamous Jonny Bairstow stumping incident in the Lord's Test, England coach Brendon McCullum had even threatened to snub the post-series drinks custom.

However, the tensions between the two teams eased as the series progressed. If it wasn't for rain in the 4th Test in Manchester, England might have even gone on to win the series.