Nathan Lyon took six wickets as Australia demolished England by 251 runs at their Edgbaston 'fortress' to win the first Ashes Test on Monday. Lyon ran through the England batting line-up like hot knife through butter with the English batters having little or no answers to the guile of the Australian off-spinner. Such was Australia's dominance that England, chasing a target of 398, managed just four runs more than what Steve Smith scored by himself in the second innings. Nathan Lyon received high praise from all quarters for his brilliant performance but Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers' "Lyon King" took the cake with fans on Twitter going gaga over the video.

Here is the video that is being hailed as the highlight of the day:

6/49 and 350 Test wickets for the Lyon King @NathLyon421 as the Aussies took a 1-0 series lead in the #Ashes overnight!



Well played, mate!#smashemsixers pic.twitter.com/S1cSBPPkWV — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) August 6, 2019

Fans came in their numbers and had their say on the brilliant video.

GOAT — Ashok Reddy (@ashok_charanism) August 6, 2019

......this is too much.... — Golan rabbi (@RabbiGolan) August 6, 2019

Highlight of the day — theRamblingHugh (@hugh_m_) August 6, 2019

This is too good! — Matthew Tebb (@Matthew_J_Tebb) August 6, 2019

The crushing defeat means England's hopes of a World Cup and Ashes double have suffered a major blow a month after the eventual champions beat Australia at the same ground in the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament.

The home side, set a daunting 398 for victory, needed to bat out the final day to save the Test but a clatter of wickets either side of lunch left them staring at a heavy defeat.

They were eventually dismissed for 146, with off-spinner Lyon taking 6-49 and fast bowler Pat Cummins 4-32 in the first match of the new ICC World Test Championship.

Victory gave Australia their first win at Edgbaston in any format since 2001 -- the last time they won an Ashes series in England -- and ended the home side's run of 11 successive wins at Warwickshire's headquarters.

(With AFP inputs)