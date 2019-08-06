 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Watch: "Lyon King" Tribute For Australian Spinner Wins Over Fans On Twitter

Updated: 06 August 2019 14:58 IST

Nathan Lyon was at the forefront as Australia demolished England and won the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston by a big 251-run margin.

Nathan Lyon took six wickets as Australia demolished England by 251 runs in the 1st Ashes Test. © AFP

Nathan Lyon took six wickets as Australia demolished England by 251 runs at their Edgbaston 'fortress' to win the first Ashes Test on Monday. Lyon ran through the England batting line-up like hot knife through butter with the English batters having little or no answers to the guile of the Australian off-spinner. Such was Australia's dominance that England, chasing a target of 398, managed just four runs more than what Steve Smith scored by himself in the second innings. Nathan Lyon received high praise from all quarters for his brilliant performance but Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers' "Lyon King" took the cake with fans on Twitter going gaga over the video.

Here is the video that is being hailed as the highlight of the day:

Fans came in their numbers and had their say on the brilliant video.

The crushing defeat means England's hopes of a World Cup and Ashes double have suffered a major blow a month after the eventual champions beat Australia at the same ground in the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament.

The home side, set a daunting 398 for victory, needed to bat out the final day to save the Test but a clatter of wickets either side of lunch left them staring at a heavy defeat.

They were eventually dismissed for 146, with off-spinner Lyon taking 6-49 and fast bowler Pat Cummins 4-32 in the first match of the new ICC World Test Championship.

Victory gave Australia their first win at Edgbaston in any format since 2001 -- the last time they won an Ashes series in England -- and ended the home side's run of 11 successive wins at Warwickshire's headquarters.

(With AFP inputs)

