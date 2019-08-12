Jofra Archer is expected to make his Test debut for England as a calf injury ruled out fast bowler James Anderson for the second Test, starting on Wednesday at Lord's. The 24-year-old Barbados-born fast bowler issued warning to Australian batsmen, claiming that the red-ball cricket is his "preferred format" and he is now "more ready than" ever. "I've played a lot more red-ball cricket and it's my preferred format," Jofra Archer said at a press conference on Monday.

Archer, who starred for his adopted country in their World Cup triumph, missed the first Test defeat at Edgbaston because of a side strain.

Archer proved his fitness playing for Sussex in a 2nd XI match against Glucestershire during which he took 6/27 in the first innings and then scored 108.

He said the Australians would be fooling themselves if they thought he would offer rich pickings on his Test debut.

"If you don't have a good 10 overs (in white-ball cricket) that's it. You've got to wait to the next game, but you've ample chances in Test cricket.

"I'm more ready than I've ever been. I bowled 50 overs in one game for Sussex and am the one usually bowling at the end.

"Test cricket is pretty much the same as first-class. Know what your strengths are and stick to them."

Archer, whose father Frank is British, became eligible to play for England under the three-year residency rule earlier this year.

He said Lord's brought back happy memories of England's victory over New Zealand in a thrilling World Cup final in July during which Archer was entrusted with bowling the Super Over which clinched the trophy.

"The first one (appearance) is always special, and (to be) at Lord's where we had recent success will be comforting as well," said Archer.

"It's a good ground to come back to, and hopefully keep our winning ways here."

(With AFP inputs)