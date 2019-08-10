 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Jofra Archer's "X Factor" Can Ignite England Ashes Bid, Says Jos Buttler

Updated: 10 August 2019 22:46 IST

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first Test at Edgbaston earlier this month by the thumping margin of 251 runs.

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer is likely to play in the match starting on Wednesday. © AFP

Jos Buttler believes Jofra Archer's "X factor" can re-energise England's Ashes challenge, with the paceman in line to make a much-anticipated Test debut at Lord's this week. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first Test at Edgbaston earlier this month by the thumping margin of 251 runs. Archer is likely to play in the match starting on Wednesday in place of England's record wicket-taker James Anderson, who is sidelined by a calf injury.

"He's got the X factor," Buttler said of his fellow World Cup winner.

"In his short international career so far we've seen what an impact he's had. He's got amazing skills with the white ball, but talking to him he prefers bowling with the red one.

"That's exciting for us, and it's exciting for the world to see him in the Test arena.

"He tends to cope with expectation well, he's a pretty laid-back character who has an immense trust in his game. So if he gets his chance I expect him to perform really well."

Australia won the Ashes opener despite stumbling to 122 for eight on the opening day, with man-of-the-match Steve Smith hitting two centuries.

"We played some good cricket at Edgbaston, but we didn't play well enough for long enough," Buttler said.

"The challenge is still the same. Every time you come and play at Lord's is special, especially in an Ashes Test.

"There's no need to panic. We're 1-0 down but there's four matches to go in this series."

The key to England's hopes of victory is finding a way to dismiss Smith, who now averages nearly 63 in Test cricket.

Buttler knows Smith well as the two men were teammates at the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League this year.

"He's pretty good, isn't he?" Buttler said. "What he does is put you under pressure for a long period of time and puts demands on you.

"He's a fantastic player who can take advantage of that. He's been one of the best players for a while now and that's the challenge of playing Test cricket against Australia."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 2nd Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series
  • Jos Buttler believes Jofra Archer's "X factor" can re-energise England
  • James Anderson has been sidelined by a calf injury
Related Articles
Shane Warne Backs Jofra Archer To Be Steve Smith
Shane Warne Backs Jofra Archer To Be Steve Smith's "Biggest Challenge" In Ashes
England Drop Moeen Ali, Call-Up Jack Leach, Jofra Archer For Second Ashes Test
England Drop Moeen Ali, Call-Up Jack Leach, Jofra Archer For Second Ashes Test
Ashes 2019: England
Ashes 2019: England's Olly Stone Ruled Out For At Least Two Weeks With Back Injury
Ashes 2019: James Anderson Ruled Out Of Second Test With Calf Injury
Ashes 2019: James Anderson Ruled Out Of Second Test With Calf Injury
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.