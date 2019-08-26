 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Watch: How Nathan Lyon Let The Ashes Urn Slip Out Of His Hands

Updated: 26 August 2019 13:42 IST

With England needing two runs to win, a massive opportunity came knocking on Australia's door after a colossal mix-up between Ben Stokes and Jack Leach.

Watch: How Nathan Lyon Let The Ashes Urn Slip Out Of His Hands
Nathan Lyon missed a massive run-out opportunity when he failed to gather the ball. © AFP

Australia were on the brink of retaining the Ashes but were denied by the incredible Ben Stokes, who single-handedly took England to a series levelling win in Headingley, Leeds. Things, though, could have been very different but for some crucial errors in the field from the Australians. The opportunity came knocking on Australia's door with England needing two runs to win. A colossal mix-up between Ben Stokes and Jack Leach should have seen the No.11 run out but inexplicably Nathan Lyon failed to gather the throw and with it let the Ashes urn slip from Australia's grasp.

Ben Stokes reverse-swept Nathan Lyon's fifth delivery to point. The England all-rounder didn't really react but non-striker Jack Leach charged halfway down the pitch. Stokes sent him back but Leach had come too far down, the throw came in from the fielder but Lyon fumbled it much to the joy of England fans.

The very next ball, Lyon had a massive lbw appeal against Stokes turned down by umpire Joel Wilson only for replays to suggest it would have been out.

But Australia had used up all their reviews.

England still needed two to win but Leach, who made a career best 92 as nightwatchman in a recent Test win over Ireland, was on strike to Pat Cummins.

Leach though managed a single that tied the scores as he got off the mark after 59 minutes at the crease.

And Stokes then cut Cummins for a boundary to seal an astounding triumph.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Nathan Michael Lyon Nathan Lyon The Ashes 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia missed a huge chance to retain the Ashes
  • Nathan Lyon missed a run-out chance when England needed 2 runs
  • Stokes' heroics gave England a 1 wicket win over Australia
Related Articles
Watch: "Lyon King" Tribute For Australian Spinner Wins Over Fans On Twitter
Watch: "Lyon King" Tribute For Australian Spinner Wins Over Fans On Twitter
Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon Star As Australia Win First Ashes Test By 251 Runs
Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon Star As Australia Win First Ashes Test By 251 Runs
Australia
Australia's Nathan Lyon Says World Cup Is "England's To Lose"
World Cup 2019, IND vs AUS Highlights: India Beat Australia By 36 Runs For Second Straight Win
World Cup 2019, IND vs AUS Highlights: India Beat Australia By 36 Runs For Second Straight Win
Australian Bowlers Deny "False" David Warner Test Boycott Reports
Australian Bowlers Deny "False" David Warner Test Boycott Reports
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.