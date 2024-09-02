One of the most inspiring sportspersons India has, Sheetal Devi, has made heads turn with her exemplary skill and performance in the Paris Paralympics 2024. Though she couldn't get a medal in the individual event, her sheer accuracy despite the challenges, has made her a winner in the eyes of many. One of the many who have been thoroughly impressed by Sheetal is businessman Anand Mahindra. After coming across Sheetal's inspiring performance in the Paris Games, Mahindra said that he is looking forward to fulfilling a promise he had made to her.

A video featuring Shetal went viral on social media where she could be seen hitting a bullseye. The video drew attention from all across the globe, making it viral.

Reacting to the viral video, Mr. Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Extraordinary courage, commitment & a never-give-up spirit are not linked to medals... #SheetalDevi, you are a beacon of inspiration for the country-and the entire world. Almost a year ago, as a salute to your indomitable spirit, I had requested you to accept any car from our range and we would customise it to enable your navigation. You rightly said you would take up the offer when you turned 18, which you will next year. I look forward to fulfilling that promise to you... And, of course, no one else could be my #MondayMotivation"

Extraordinary courage, commitment & a never-give-up spirit are not linked to medals…#SheetalDevi, you are a beacon of inspiration for the country—and the entire world.



Almost a year ago, as a salute to your indomitable spirit, I had requested you to accept any car from our… pic.twitter.com/LDpaEOolxA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 2, 2024

India's armless wonder Sheetal crashed out of the last-16 in the compound women's open category at the Paralympics on Saturday.

Sheetal, who draws the arrow with her toes, endured a blip in the second end where she shot the 7-point red ring to go down to Tokyo silver medalist Mariana Zuniga of Chile 137-138 in the pre-quarters.