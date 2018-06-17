World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico Live Football Score: Mesut Ozil Starts For Germany Against Mexico

Star man Mesut Ozil returned from injury to take his place in Germany's starting line-up for the defending champions' opening match of the World Cup against Mexico in Moscow on Sunday. Ozil had sparked controversy on the eve of the tournament by posing for photographs with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Arsenal midfielder missed Germany's final warm-up with a knee injury. Marvin Plattenhardt was handed a start at left-back in place of an ill Jonas Hector, while Manuel Neuer made his long-awaited competitive return after eight months on the sidelines with a broken foot. Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio named an attacking trio of the highly-rated Hirving Lozano, Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela. Germany are bidding to win their opening group game at the World Cup for an eighth successive finals, while Mexico's only victory over their Group F opponents came back in 1985. ( Live Score: Germany vs Mexico )

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Germany vs Mexico, straight from Luzhniki Stadium

20:10 IST: TRIVIA! Germany's Thomas Muller has scored 10 goals in two World Cups - only seven players have scored more.

20:09 IST: Here's the starting line up of both the teams.

Joachim Low and Juan Carlos Osorio have made their decisions...



Do you agree with them?#GERMEX // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0XcIWZfSai — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018

20:02 IST: Less than 30 minutes to go for the defending champions Germany and Mexico clash.

The champions are back, and aiming to make it back-to-back titles#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/H9DYogfuE8 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018

19:26 IST: We now shift our focus to the second match between Germany and Mexico.

19:25 IST: Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 in the first match of the day at teh Samara Arena.

18:46 IST: In the first match, Aleksandar Kolarov gives Serbia the lead after 56 minutes after a stunning free kick on the top corner | Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia after 60 minutes

18:34 IST: Costa Rica are currently playing Serbia in the first match of the day at the Samara Stadium. You may follow the live match updates here

18:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the Group F match between Germany vs Mexico

Meanwhile, in Moscow, the scene is set for #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/ImjbSft944 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said what is discussed on talk shows should not concern the players, adding, "We are here to play football." The form of Joachim Loew's side is another concern though, an unconvincing win over a Saudi Arabia outfit thrashed 5-0 in the World Cup opener represents Germany's lone victory since romping through qualifying with maximum points.

"We need the greed, the fire -- it's part of what makes things go off with a bang sometimes in training and on the playing pitch. We will have to fight for every inch," said defender Jerome Boateng.

"I think we're known as a team that starts well," he added, saying he feels "better from day to day" after returning from a groin injury.

Germany defeated Mexico 4-1 on the way to lifting last year's Confederations Cup trophy but Kroos believes that result is of little significance now.