World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland Live Football Score: Neymar Begins Campaign Against The Swiss

As the world geared up for the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, the entire nation of Brazil held it's breath, waiting for news on their superstar. Brazil fans feared that Neymar's absence would be catastrophic for their title aspirations but the Brazilian forward will take the field when the South Americans start their World Cup 2018 campaign against Switzerland on Sunday at the Rostov Arena. The Paris Saint-Germain star seems to have fully recovered after undergoing an operation in March on his fractured foot. However, there is still a little concern about Neymar's lack of match fitness. The Brazilian forward injured his foot in February in PSG's clash against Marseille and since then has played just 129 minutes of competitive football, all off which have come during Brazil's World Cup warm-up matches. (Live Score: Brazil vs Switzerland)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Switzerland, straight from Rostov Arena

22:07 IST: Legend Pele has cautioned his former national team of the trouble Swiss star Shaqiri carries. However, the formidable and well experienced Brazilian defence will aim to mark him tight to disallow him any sight of the goal.

Today Brazil's #WorldCup begins against Shaqiri is dangerous but the Brazil squad is strong. What is your prediction? // Hoje a jornada do meu pas na #CopaDoMundo comea. Shaqiri é perigoso, mas a equipe do Brasil é forte. Qual é a sua previso de placar? #BRASUI pic.twitter.com/bDpy6SAlwe — Pelé (@Pele) June 17, 2018

21:57 IST: So is their first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Brazil looks set to leave a mark on the World map from the onset in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

21:55 IST: Neymar Jr looks ready to take the World by fire after a horrifying injury that ruled him out in the 2014 World Cup. The star forward has returned as the 'world's most expensive player' plenty of onus on him as his national side are on a World Cup drought since 2006.

Que Deus nos abenoe e nos proteja pic.twitter.com/oB21y8AdW5 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 17, 2018

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group E fixture between five-time World Champion Brazil and Switzerland.

Neymar, though, showed that he is ready for his assault, coming off the bench to score against Croatia and the producing a wonder strike in Brazil's win over Austria in Vienna a week back.

The 26-year-old, who saw his time on the sidelines as one of the lowest points in his career so far, has looked in excellent spirits this week as Tite's Brazil squad settle into their Russian base -- the speculation about his club future, and links with Real Madrid, seem far away right now.