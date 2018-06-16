World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

For three months, a whole nation feared it might not happen, but Neymar will take to the field with his Brazilian teammates when they kick off their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on Sunday. The world's most expensive player appears to have recovered fully from the fractured foot that required an operation in March, with the only slight concern being his possible lack of match fitness. Since suffering the injury in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Marseille in late February, Neymar has managed just 129 minutes on the field. But those minutes came in Brazil's recent warm-up friendlies, with a goal from the bench against Croatia and then a brilliant strike in a win in Austria last weekend. He will be in the starting line-up in Rostov-on-Don, for what will be his first game at a World Cup since being taken off with a fractured vertebra in Brazil's win against Colombia as hosts in the 2014 quarter-finals. And Neymar's importance in this new-look team - he is one of only six survivors from four years ago - is clear from the comments of his teammates in Sochi.