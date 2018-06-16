 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 16 June 2018 13:52 IST

Germany are trying to become the first team in 56 years to successfully defend their title, after Brazil in 1962.

World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Like Germany, Mexico qualified with ease for a seventh consecutive World Cup © AFP

Germany must shrug off a rocky World Cup build-up as they begin the defence of their title on Sunday against a vastly experienced Mexico side jolted by their own pre-tournament scandal. While Manuel Neuer finally won his lengthy fitness battle after more than eight months out, Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan were jeered by Germany fans in recent friendlies after posing for a photograph alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Germany are trying to become the first team in 56 years to successfully defend their title, after Brazil in 1962, but Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo believes their Group F opponents are not invincible. Like Germany, Mexico qualified with ease for a seventh consecutive World Cup after punching their ticket to the finals with three matches to spare. Rafael Marquez, who will retire after the tournament, is set to become just the third player - after compatriot Antonio Carbajal and Germany's Lothar Matthaus - to feature at five World Cups.

When is World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match?

The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match will take place on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match?

The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match will be played at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

What time does The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match begin?

The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match begins at 08:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match?

The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match?

The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Germany Mexico Mesut Ozil Toni Kroos 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Germany vs Mexico, Match 10
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Germany's Manuel Neuer finally won his lengthy fitness battle
  • Carlos Salcedo believes their Group F opponents are not invincible
  • Rafael Marquez will retire after the tournament
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.