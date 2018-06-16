World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Germany must shrug off a rocky World Cup build-up as they begin the defence of their title on Sunday against a vastly experienced Mexico side jolted by their own pre-tournament scandal. While Manuel Neuer finally won his lengthy fitness battle after more than eight months out, Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan were jeered by Germany fans in recent friendlies after posing for a photograph alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Germany are trying to become the first team in 56 years to successfully defend their title, after Brazil in 1962, but Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo believes their Group F opponents are not invincible. Like Germany, Mexico qualified with ease for a seventh consecutive World Cup after punching their ticket to the finals with three matches to spare. Rafael Marquez, who will retire after the tournament, is set to become just the third player - after compatriot Antonio Carbajal and Germany's Lothar Matthaus - to feature at five World Cups.
When is World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match?
The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match will take place on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Where is World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match?
The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match will be played at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
What time does The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match begin?
The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match begins at 08:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match?
The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match?
The World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.